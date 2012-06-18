* Greece's anti-bailout SYRIZA party concedes defeat * Spanish yields above 7 percent as concerns linger * Group of 20 Summit in Mexico on Monday, Tuesday By Maytaal Angel LONDON, June 18 Copper dipped after touching a three-week high on Monday as relief that pro-bailout parties in Greece won a slim majority soon turned sour, with investor focus turning to debt and banking problems in Spain, Europe's third-largest economy. Greece's centre-right New Democracy party will try to form a coalition with other parties that back the international bailout after a narrow election victory on Sunday, which eased fears the country might suddenly exit the euro. But in a sign investors remain wary about Europe's debt, Spanish 10-year government bond yields rose above 7 percent, above the level that Greece, Ireland and Portugal were forced to seek international bailouts. "We need to get economic growth ticking up. Europe is in recession, in the U.S. we have weakening data and we have slowing growth in China. We need to see a supply response. We're going into the summer lull, so there's potential for weakness across the space," said Ni c k Moore, head of commodity research at RBS. Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded down at $7,481 a tonne in official midday rings from $7,510.50. The red metal earlier jumped to a session peak of $7,615 a tonne, its highest since May 30. Doubts remained whether the new Greek government can turn to further austerity measures with the economy already into a fifth year of deep recession. Meanwhile, both Spanish and Italian government borrowing costs are seen as unsustainable, and in the United States further gloomy data on industrial output and consumer sentiment added to signs the economy's recovery is on shaky ground. The spate of weak data will keep investors looking for more clues on the chances of a third round of quantitative easing at the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting this week. "This week, trading conditions could become more erratic despite the Greek election outcome. Last week's performance was mainly driven by mounting expectations for further monetary easing. This week, the FOMC meeting might disappoint market participants," said Credit Suisse in a note. BEARS STILL LURKING In a sign the bears were still lurking, the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed funds had extended their bearish copper bets last week, turning in their largest net short holding since March 2009. Also weighing on the metal, demand from China, the world's top copper consumer, has been sluggish along with its overall economy, pushing down copper prices to a 2012 low of $7,233.25 in early June. "Whenever we get a respite from macroeconomics, we turn to fundamentals and worry about sluggish Chinese copper demand. But these rallies do give investors some shorting opportunities," said Orient Futures derivatives director Andy Du. "Copper's longer term outlook seems bearish but with strong support seen at $7,200," he added. All eyes are on a Group of 20 summit in Mexico on Monday and Tuesday, which many expect will result in the world's major economies agreeing on new crisis-fighting loans to the International Monetary Fund. In other metals traded, aluminium, used in packaging and transport, edged down at $1,921 in official midday rings from $1,933 at the close on Friday, when it hit $1,925.25, its lowest since July 2010. The metal, which is in chronic oversupply, is under pressure from news China's top aluminium producing province of Henan may subsidise electricity used by loss-making smelters in a bid to spur local growth. Other provinces might adopt the tactic too, helping to keep production strong and limiting imports. Elsewhere, zinc traded at $1,887 from $1,904, with the premium for nearby or cash material over the three-month price near its highest in three and a half years, indicating tight nearby supply. Soldering metal tin traded at $19,425 a tonne from $19,700, battery material lead traded at $1,909 from $1,923, while stainless-steel ingredient nickel was last bid at $16,675 from $16,825. Metal Prices at 1214 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2009 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 337.95 -0.40 -0.12 334.65 0.99 LME Alum 1921.00 -12.00 -0.62 2230.00 -13.86 LME Cu 7481.00 -29.50 -0.39 7375.00 1.44 LME Lead 1908.00 -15.00 -0.78 2432.00 -21.55 LME Nickel 16675.00 -150.00 -0.89 18525.00 -9.99 LME Tin 19425.00 -275.00 -1.40 16950.00 14.60 LME Zinc 1886.00 -18.00 -0.95 2560.00 -26.33 SHFE Alu 15800.00 -75.00 -0.47 17160.00 -7.93 SHFE Cu* 55210.00 140.00 +0.25 59900.00 -7.83 SHFE Zin 14980.00 70.00 +0.47 21195.00 -29.32 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07