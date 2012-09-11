* Copper climbs for 3rd straight day; holds above $8,000/T
* Metals supported by strength in the euro vs the dollar
* U.S. Federal Reserve concludes policy meeting on Thursday
* Coming up: German court ruling on ESM fund Wednesday
By Chris Kelly and Harpreet Bhal
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 11 Copper ended higher for the third
straight session on Tuesday, hitting four-month highs as the dollar fell and
investors remained hopeful that the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European
Central Bank would launch new stimulus measures soon.
Copper prices in London sustained Tuesday's close above $8,000 per tonne, as
investors bet on a favorable German ruling on the euro zone's bailout fund on
Wednesday and on additional stimulus from the Fed when it concludes a two-day
policy meeting on Thursday.
"Everybody and their grandmother are betting on at least some short-term
stabilization in these markets just due to some kind of collective or
coordinated intervention or monetary policy," said Sean McGillivray, vice
president and head of asset allocation for Great Pacific Wealth Management in
Oregon.
"It's absolutely all speculative on the fact that we are going to see raw
commodities move higher based on liquidity-fueled inflation."
London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper peaked at $8,127.75 a
tonne, its highest level since May 10, before ending the day up $22 at $8,090.
In New York, COMEX copper for December delivery rose 0.85 cent to
settle at $3.6970 per lb, after dealing between $3.6485 and $3.7125 -- also the
highest since May 10.
Prospects of further easing from the Fed and the view that the German court
will approve the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), or euro zone bailout fund,
pressured the dollar to a 4-month low against the euro, lifting prices of
dollar-denominated assets.
"From our side, we expect prices to stabilizes. If any easing announcements
are more pronounced than expected you can easily have prices trend higher. The
dollar has come under pressure, so part of this move is dollar related," said
Dominic Schnider, head of commodity research at UBS Wealth Management.
Looking ahead to Wednesday, Germany's constitutional court will vote on the
approval of the ESM, with some legal experts believing it will impose tough
conditions and limit Berlin's flexibility on future rescues. A more stringent
ruling could be seen as a negative by markets.
On Monday, copper broke above the $8,000 mark for the first time since
mid-May. It is up more than 5 percent on the year after being down 5 percent as
recently as June.
"This upward trend could continue. After the change of leadership in China
we could see some renewed strong growth in the Chinese economy and we expect
higher prices not only for copper but for base metals in general," said Daniel
Briesemann, analyst at Commerzbank.
China, the world's top metals consumer, is preparing for a once-a-decade
leadership change later this year.
CHINA
Also supporting commodities was a series of spending and subsidy
announcements by China, which accounted for 40 percent of refined copper demand
last year.
"It's probably a bit early to call for an acceleration (in housing market
growth) but at least the drag on the housing side is likely to disappear. We
have seen from the provinces and the government some stimulus measures, so that
should help," said UBS' Schnider.
Premier Wen Jiabao said China was on track to meet this year's target for
economic growth and that, if needed, the government could use a 100 billion yuan
fiscal stability fund to boost growth.
Investors have been encouraged that Beijing's efforts to energize the
economy may boost the world's growth engine in the fourth quarter and beyond.
"Base metal prices are likely to continue to be driven largely by
fluctuating sentiment about the probability of further monetary easing and other
stimulus measures," Stephen Briggs, senior metals strategist at BNP Paribas,
said.
"Our house view is that the Fed will soon announce more quantitative easing
and that China will take further measures too."
Metal Prices at 1748 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct
move
COMEX Cu 369.55 0.70 +0.19 343.60 7.55
LME Alum 2080.00 20.00 +0.97 2020.00 2.97
LME Cu 8090.00 22.00 +0.27 7600.00 6.45
LME Lead 2128.50 8.50 +0.40 2035.00 4.59
LME Nickel 16825.00 50.00 +0.30 18710.00 -10.07
LME Tin 20675.00 75.00 +0.36 19200.00 7.68
LME Zinc 2016.50 1.50 +0.07 1845.00 9.30
SHFE Alu 15730.00 -10.00 -0.06 15845.00 -0.73
SHFE Cu* 58320.00 180.00 +0.31 55360.00 5.35
SHFE Zin 15320.00 -15.00 -0.10 14795.00 3.55
** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
* 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07