By Melanie Burton
SINGAPORE, Sept 19 Copper prices were little
changed on Wednesday, with a U.S. stimulus-led rally wearing off
as worries over Spanish debt resurface, while traders reported
fading interest from top consumer China with prices not far from
4.5-month highs.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
was trading at $8,312.25 a tonne by 0105 GMT, little changed
from the previous session when it edged down 1 percent.
Prices this week have lost momentum after copper's biggest
single-day rally since June on Friday, which pushed it to 4.5
month highs of $8,411 a tonne.
* The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 0.37 percent to 59,810 yuan
($9,500) a tonne.
* Investors on Tuesday piled pressure on Spain to request
aid and trigger a European Central Bank bond-buying programme
seen as inevitable to help the country finance its debts, with
the benchmark 10-year bond rising to just over 6 percent.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve will not waver from its
aggressive policy stance when one of its two bond-buying
programmes expires at year-end, and it is prepared to do even
more to get Americans back to work, two Fed officials said on
Tuesday.
* Rival miners from Bolivia's No. 2 tin mine, Colquiri,
hurled sticks of dynamite and rocks at each other in the city of
La Paz on Tuesday, killing one person and injuring nine others
in an hour-long street battle.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares were pressured on Wednesday with investors
searching for fresh catalysts such as the Bank of Japan's policy
meeting which ends later in the day.
* The yen stayed on the backfoot against the dollar on
Wednesday as speculation grew the BOJ might ease monetary policy
later in the session, while the euro and high-beta currencies
took another step down from multi-month highs.
* Oil futures fell for a second straight session on Tuesday,
pressured by concerns about sputtering global economic growth
and by indications that OPEC's top producer Saudi Arabia is
working to drive down prices.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0300 Japan Bank of Japan rate decision
1100 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index
1230 U.S. Building permits Aug
1230 U.S. Housing starts Aug
1400 U.S. Existing home sales Aug
1430 U.S. EIA weekly petroleum report
PRICES
Base metals prices at 0105 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8312.25 -6.75 -0.08 9.37
SHFE CU FUT JAN3 59810 220 +0.37 8.04
HG COPPER DEC2 378.90 0.20 +0.05 10.27
LME Alum 2154.00 -6.00 -0.28 6.63
SHFE AL FUT DEC2 15770 05 +0.03 -0.47
LME Zinc 2100.00 -8.00 -0.38 13.82
SHFE ZN FUT JAN3 15750 75 +0.48 6.45
LME Nickel 17784.00 -36.00 -0.20 -4.95
LME Lead 2270.00 -4.00 -0.18 11.55
SHFE PB FUT 0.00 -16010.00 -100.00 -100.00
LME Tin 21200.00 -395.00 -1.83 10.42
LME/Shanghai arb^ 1681
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
($1 = 6.3189 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)