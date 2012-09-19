* Concern stimulus measures have yet to boost real demand
* LME copper stocks fall to lowest since October 2008
* Aluminum warehouse stocks seen rising to new highs
* Coming up: China Flash HSBC/Markit manufacturing PMI Thursday
By Chris Kelly and Silvia Antonioli
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 19 Copper prices closed higher on
Wednesday after touching a fresh 4-1/2 month high, supported by a surprise
decision from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to further ease its monetary policy.
Recent accommodative policy moves by the U.S. Federal Reserve, the European
Central Bank and now Japan's central bank are seen as a near-term buffer of
support for copper and other base metal markets, but concerns persist that these
measures will not necessarily boost physical demand.
"It was really the BOJ announcement that spurred the rises today, but this
is not going to carry very far. People have seen improved sentiment, they have
seen the central banks take action, so the question is: does all this feed into
improved activity?" said Credit Suisse metals analyst Ivan Szpakowski.
"Real demand is still slow. The big questions are: Will it improve? How
much? How fast?"
COMEX copper for December delivery rose 2.70 cents to settle at
$3.8140 per lb, after moving between $3.7830 and $3.8395, its highest level
since May 1.
Michael K. Smith, president of T & K Futures and Options Inc in Port St.
Lucie, Florida, pegged support at the 200-day moving average, just above $3.60.
"This gives us a great cushion to the downside. I would have all of my (buy)
stops below $3.60. If it pulls back 15 to 20 cents, people are just going to
jump on it more," he said.
On the London Metal Exchange (LME), benchmark three-month copper
ended up $31 at $8,350 a tonne, after hitting its own 4-1/2 month peak at $8,422
earlier in the day.
The BOJ eased its monetary policy on Wednesday as slowing global demand and
heightening tensions with China hurt chances of a near-term recovery in the
export-reliant economy.
Japan is the second-largest metals importer in Asia after China, and the
second-largest steel producer, also after China.
Metal prices tend to rise in value as paper currency depreciates, but
investors were waiting for more solid signals of a recovery in industrial
activity before betting on a copper demand increase.
Lending support to the copper outlook, some industry sources said that
demand for copper cable in China, the world's top consumer of the metal, saw a
glimmer of improvement in August.
In the United States, groundbreaking for new homes rose last month, albeit
at a slower-than-expected pace, but continued to point to a turnaround in the
housing market, a key user of copper.
Looking ahead, Chinese industrial orders and trade data and euro zone
manufacturing data later this week will offer more clues on the global economy.
STOCK SHORTAGE
LME inventory data showed copper stockpiles fell another 1,350 tonnes to
212,575 tonnes on Tuesday, their lowest point since October 2008.
"What I expect to see in copper in the coming months is that after some
consolidation you're likely to see another leg up in LME price. People will be
looking at the arbitrage and bonded stocks from Shanghai moving into LME
warehouses. There is a desperate shortage (of stocks) on the LME at present,"
said Macquarie analyst Colin Hamilton.
Conversely, stocks of aluminum fell slightly according to the
latest data to 5.078 million tonnes, but are expected to hit a record high soon
as investors with 'short' or sell positions deliver metal against the expiring
September contract instead of paying spiraling costs to roll the position
forward.
Aluminum stocks hit a record high of 5.126 million tonnes in February.
They have climbed since the 2008 credit crisis due to anemic industrial
demand and as increased use of the metal by banks as a financing tool raises
physical premiums and encourages smelters to overproduce.
Aluminum futures ended down $22 at $2,138 a tonne.
Tin fell $195 to finish at $21,400 a tonne but held near Monday's
4-1/2 month peak of $21,948.
Tin investors with nearby short positions were scrambling to cover losses as
the latest LME data showed one party had 50-80 percent of combined warrants,
cash and tomorrow positions.
The scale of potential losses for shorts was evident in nearby prices, which
showed the cost of rolling over a position from tomorrow to the next day, known
as the tom/next spread , was last at $5 a tonne, having earlier spiked
to $25 a tonne.
Metal Prices at 1801 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct
move
COMEX Cu 380.40 1.70 +0.45 343.60 10.71
LME Alum 2139.00 -21.00 -0.97 2020.00 5.89
LME Cu 8349.00 30.00 +0.36 7600.00 9.86
LME Lead 2270.00 -4.00 -0.18 2035.00 11.55
LME Nickel 17755.00 -65.00 -0.36 18710.00 -5.10
LME Tin 21375.00 -220.00 -1.02 19200.00 11.33
LME Zinc 2123.00 15.00 +0.71 1845.00 15.07
SHFE Alu 15855.00 90.00 +0.57 15845.00 0.06
SHFE Cu* 60440.00 850.00 +1.43 55360.00 9.18
SHFE Zin 15820.00 200.00 +1.28 14795.00 6.93
** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
* 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07