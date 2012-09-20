SINGAPORE, Sept 20 London copper held steady on Thursday but was down from a 4-1/2 month high hit the session before as enthusiasm over Japan's easing steps faded and as traders awaited China factory data due shortly to gauge the health of the world's top metal consumer. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded at $8,357 a tonne by 0122 GMT, little changed from the previous session, when it hit its highest since May 2 at $8,422 a tonne. Prices were mired in negative territory for most of the year until the European Central Bank said it would buy back bonds on Sept. 6, kicking off a round of a round of easing by the United States and Japan. Copper prices have since rallied almost 10 percent. * The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.45 percent to 60,250 yuan ($9,500) a tonne. * U.S. home resales rose in August to their highest in more than two years and groundbreaking on new homes also climbed, signs that a budding housing market recovery is gaining traction. * The European Central Bank's new government bond purchase programme might not be needed in a few years' time, ECB policymaker Christian Noyer said, counting on the plan's force to calm financial markets. * Holders of short positions in tin on the London Metal Exchange (LME) scrambled to cover on Wednesday, facing off against a party holding up to 80 percent of combined nearby futures and stocks amid tight availability that may bring further squeezes. * Swiss commodities trader Glencore GLEN.L is expected to present a letter of intent to buy U.S. aluminum maker Alcoa's Italian plant in coming days as the Italian government redoubles efforts to find a buyer for the smelter. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares fell on Thursday as investors awaited manufacturing data from China later in the session for clues about whether Beijing would be prompted to take more stimulus action in the world's second-biggest economy. * Japan's Nikkei share average fell in early Thursday trade, pulling back from a four-month closing high hit the previous day when the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy and amid caution ahead of data from China due later in the session. * The yen held gains in Asia on Thursday after staging a surprise bounce as an initial selloff in reaction to the Bank of Japan's policy easing fizzled, while upbeat growth data gave the New Zealand currency a shot in the arm. * Oil prices slumped on Wednesday as Saudi efforts to tame prices and a massive rise in U.S. crude inventories after Hurricane Isaac fuelled a third day of heavy fund liquidation, one of the biggest sell-offs in more than a year. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0230 China HSBC Mfg Flash PMI 0658 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI 0728 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI 0758 Euro zone Markit Mfg flash PMI 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims PRICES Base metals prices at 0122 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8357.25 7.25 +0.09 9.96 SHFE CU FUT JAN3 60250 -270 -0.45 8.83 HG COPPER DEC2 380.70 -0.70 -0.18 10.80 LME Alum 2133.25 -4.75 -0.22 5.61 SHFE AL FUT DEC2 15780 -75 -0.47 -0.41 LME Zinc 2117.50 -6.00 -0.28 14.77 SHFE ZN FUT JAN3 15765 -120 -0.76 6.56 LME Nickel 17800.00 45.00 +0.25 -4.86 LME Lead 2261.00 -10.00 -0.44 11.11 SHFE PB FUT 0.00 -16200.00 -100.00 -100.00 LME Tin 21105.00 -295.00 -1.38 9.92 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1480 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ($1 = 6.3093 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Ed Davies)