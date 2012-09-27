SINGAPORE, Sept 27 London copper rebounded on Thursday from two-week lows hit in the previous session, as traders betting on fourth quarter recovery in top metals consumer China bought into the weakness, although persistent concerns over European sovereign debt capped gains. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had risen 0.67 percent to $8,1475 a tonne by 0127 GMT, reversing losses from the previous session when it hit two-week lows of $8,082. Prices, which were down by more than 10 percent on the year in June have since rallied to log gains of 7.5 percent for the year so far, after the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank announced stimulus measures earlier this month. * The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was little changed at 59,100 yuan ($9,400) a tonne. * Greece's international official lenders are at loggerheads over how to solve Athens' debt crisis, threatening more trouble for the euro. * Demonstrators clashed with police on the streets of Athens and Madrid in an upsurge of popular anger at new austerity measures being imposed on two of the euro zone's most vulnerable economies. * New U.S. home sales held near two-year peaks in August and prices vaulted to their highest level in more than five years, adding to signs of a broadening housing market recovery. * Colombia will renegotiate out-dated contract terms including royalty payments for BHP Billiton's Cerro Matoso nickel mine in a bid to get a better deal for the Andean nation, government officials and a tribunal said on Wednesday. * Russia's Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest nickel and palladium miner, is taking its push to boost reserves to Africa, where it is considering deals and the acquisition of copper, nickel and platinum licences, its CEO said on Wednesday. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKETS NEWS * The euro was at two-week lows on Thursday, having suffered a third day of declines. * Crude oil prices fell on Wednesday as the euro zone debt crisis escalated which reinforced concerns about slowing economic growth, while U.S. gasoline futures jumped more than 3 percent due to depressed inventories and supply uncertainty. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0755 Germany Unemployment rate 0900 Euro zone Business climate 0900 Euro zone Economic sentiment 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1230 U.S. Final Q2 GDP 1230 U.S. Durable goods orders 1230 U.S. Chicago Fed Midwest manufacturing index PRICES Base metals prices at 0127 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8174.25 54.25 +0.67 7.56 SHFE CU FUT JAN3 59100 -50 -0.08 6.76 HG COPPER DEC2 372.75 1.75 +0.47 8.48 LME Alum 2083.50 11.50 +0.56 3.14 SHFE AL FUT DEC2 15665 -20 -0.13 -1.14 LME Zinc 2084.00 13.00 +0.63 12.95 SHFE ZN FUT JAN3 15545 -75 -0.48 5.07 LME Nickel 18100.00 45.00 +0.25 -3.26 LME Lead 2272.00 8.00 +0.35 11.65 SHFE PB FUT 16050.00 -50.00 -0.31 5.00 LME Tin 20994.00 194.00 +0.93 9.34 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1209 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ($1 = 6.3020 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)