SINGAPORE, Sept 28 London copper inched up on Friday after Spain took steps to buttress its economy, but it was on course for its second weekly loss in a row as the impact of central bank easing fizzled and concerns over Chinese demand weighed ahead of week-long holiday. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had risen 0.44 percent to $8,211 a tonne by 0117 GMT, extending gains from the previous session, after prices hit their lowest in two weeks at $8,082 a tonne on Wednesday. * The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.39 percent to 59,300 yuan ($9,400) a tonne. * Spain announced a crisis budget for 2013 based mostly on spending cuts on Thursday in what many see as an effort to pre-empt the likely conditions of an international bailout. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKETS NEWS * The euro held firm on Friday, while commodity currencies started Asian trade sharply higher as worries about the euro zone eased somewhat after Spain unveiled its crisis budget. * Asian shares rose on Friday on hope economic reform and budget plans unveiled by Spain will help the debt-saddled nation manage its debt imbalances. * Oil prices rose on Thursday as tensions between Iran and the West reinforced concerns about potential supply disruptions. * Euro zone business confidence fell to a three-year low and a range of economic indicators across the continent on Thursday pointed towards recession. * Italy said on Thursday it could not accept requests to provide deeply discounted energy prices to Swiss commodities trader Glencore if it were to agree to purchase the Italian smelter being closed by U.S. aluminium maker Alcoa. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0230 China HSBC Manufacturing PMI Final 0500 Japan Construction orders 0600 Germany Retail sales 0900 Euro zone Inflation 1230 U.S. Quarterly grain stocks report 1230 U.S. Personal income/spending for August 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI for September 1355 U.S. Thomson Reuters/Univ of Michigan final consumer sentiment index for September 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data PRICES Base metals prices at 0117 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8211.00 36.00 +0.44 8.04 SHFE CU FUT JAN3 59300 230 +0.39 7.12 HG COPPER DEC2 374.60 0.20 +0.05 9.02 LME Alum 2115.00 7.00 +0.33 4.70 SHFE AL FUT JAN3 15765 45 +0.29 -0.50 LME Zinc 2093.50 10.50 +0.50 13.47 SHFE ZN FUT JAN3 15690 40 +0.26 6.05 LME Nickel 18465.00 120.00 +0.65 -1.31 LME Lead 2284.25 14.25 +0.63 12.25 SHFE PB FUT 16180.00 60.00 +0.37 5.86 LME Tin 21205.00 10.00 +0.05 10.44 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1253 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ($1 = 6.3025 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)