SINGAPORE, Sept 28 London copper inched up on
Friday after Spain took steps to buttress its economy, but it
was on course for its second weekly loss in a row as the impact
of central bank easing fizzled and concerns over Chinese demand
weighed ahead of week-long holiday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
had risen 0.44 percent to $8,211 a tonne by 0117 GMT, extending
gains from the previous session, after prices hit their lowest
in two weeks at $8,082 a tonne on Wednesday.
* The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange gained 0.39 percent to 59,300 yuan
($9,400) a tonne.
* Spain announced a crisis budget for 2013 based mostly on
spending cuts on Thursday in what many see as an effort to
pre-empt the likely conditions of an international bailout.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro held firm on Friday, while commodity
currencies started Asian trade sharply higher as worries about
the euro zone eased somewhat after Spain unveiled its crisis
budget.
* Asian shares rose on Friday on hope economic reform and
budget plans unveiled by Spain will help the debt-saddled nation
manage its debt imbalances.
* Oil prices rose on Thursday as tensions between Iran and
the West reinforced concerns about potential supply disruptions.
* Euro zone business confidence fell to a three-year low and
a range of economic indicators across the continent on Thursday
pointed towards recession.
* Italy said on Thursday it could not accept requests to
provide deeply discounted energy prices to Swiss commodities
trader Glencore if it were to agree to purchase the
Italian smelter being closed by U.S. aluminium maker Alcoa.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0230 China HSBC Manufacturing PMI Final
0500 Japan Construction orders
0600 Germany Retail sales
0900 Euro zone Inflation
1230 U.S. Quarterly grain stocks report
1230 U.S. Personal income/spending for August
1345 U.S. Chicago PMI for September
1355 U.S. Thomson Reuters/Univ of Michigan final
consumer sentiment index for September
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data
PRICES
Base metals prices at 0117 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8211.00 36.00 +0.44 8.04
SHFE CU FUT JAN3 59300 230 +0.39 7.12
HG COPPER DEC2 374.60 0.20 +0.05 9.02
LME Alum 2115.00 7.00 +0.33 4.70
SHFE AL FUT JAN3 15765 45 +0.29 -0.50
LME Zinc 2093.50 10.50 +0.50 13.47
SHFE ZN FUT JAN3 15690 40 +0.26 6.05
LME Nickel 18465.00 120.00 +0.65 -1.31
LME Lead 2284.25 14.25 +0.63 12.25
SHFE PB FUT 16180.00 60.00 +0.37 5.86
LME Tin 21205.00 10.00 +0.05 10.44
LME/Shanghai arb^ 1253
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
($1 = 6.3025 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)