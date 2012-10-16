* Hopes pinned on European leaders meeting
By Veronica Brown and Harpreet Bhal
LONDON, Oct 16 Copper rebounded from one-month
lows on Tuesday, lifted by rising equities and a stronger euro,
but uncertainty about the outlook for demand kept a lid on
prices.
Investors were also buoyed by hopes that a meeting of
European leaders later in the week might advance plans to tackle
Spain's and Greece's debts.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
ended at $8,125 a tonne, up 0.4 percent from Monday's close of
$8,094.50 a tonne. It fell to its lowest level since
mid-September in the previous session at $8,050.
Helping metals prices as a firm euro against the dollar. A
weak dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. unit cheaper
for holders of other currencies. Adding to the positive
sentiment, European equities were also trading
higher.
Volumes were reduced as market participants attended events
organised for London Metal Exchange dinner week.
"Market positioning is relatively light and, whilst the
recent economic data out of the U.S. has been good, it is firmer
evidence of a turn in China that will drive base metals further
from here," Marex Spectron macro strategist Guy Wolf said.
China's consumer price inflation eased to 1.9 percent in
September from August's 2.0 percent, while producer prices
dropped 3.6 percent from a year earlier. Both numbers matched
the forecast of economists polled by Reuters.
Analysts say it is hard to predict whether China will be
easing policy soon after benign inflation in September showed it
has the scope to do so, although evidence is mounting that
earlier pro-growth measures are gaining traction, reducing the
pressure on policymakers to act as a once-a-decade leadership
transition approaches.
Copper stocks in warehouses monitored by the LME fell to
210,725 tonnes, its lowest level since 2008, but analysts said
the move was not seen as an indication of better demand for the
metal used in power and construction, as the stocks may have
moved off warrant to non LME warehouses.
"We can't say this is definitely signifying a pickup in
demand. It could be a redistribution to stocks off warrant,"
said Andrey Kryuchenkov, analyst at VTB.
"We need inventory withdrawals from LME warehouses to
coincide with the opening of the arbitrage between Shanghai and
London, rising spot premiums and steep backwardation on the cash
to three month contract, then you could see demand pickup."
WEAK COPPER CONSUMER DEMAND
Asia-based traders and analysts said consumer demand for
copper in China remained weak despite a drop in the discount of
spot copper over the ShFE front-month November contract
to 100 yuan from as much as 150 yuan on Monday.
A Shanghai-based trader attributed the change mainly to a
steeper fall in front-month futures' value in recent days,
rather than a surge in spot copper demand.
In another sign of sluggish spot demand, the ShFE
front-to-third month spread switched to a contango on Monday,
after being in backwardation since late July.
Analysts moderated downbeat views of copper prices in the
final quarter of this year and in 2013 after central bank
stimulus, but most expect uncertainty over China to prevent a
quick return to bullishness, a Reuters poll showed.
Jiangxi Copper Company Ltd , the top
copper producer in China, plans to cut domestic sales and
increase exports of the metal next year to take advantage of
strong copper prices on the London Metal Exchange, a senior
executive said.
Zinc posted its seventh session of losses, falling
to $1,898 a tonne at the close, from a close in the previous
session of $1,914.50.
Analysts said zinc prices were still under pressure from
high LME inventories, which are at their highest in at least
four years. MZNSTX-TOTAL
Goldman Sachs said in a note on Monday that the global zinc
market would see a surplus of 393,000 tonnes in 2012 and 181,000
tonnes in 2013.
Aluminium ended at $1,957 tonne from $1,963.50.
Nickel closed at $16,930 from $17,905, tin ended
at $21,500 from $21,095 and lead ended at $2,113 from
$2,106 at the close on Monday.
Metal Prices at 1602 GMT
Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T
Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct
move
COMEX Cu 370.05 -0.25 -0.07 344.75 7.34
LME Alum 1953.75 -9.75 -0.50 2020.00 -3.28
LME Cu 8125.00 30.50 +0.38 7600.00 6.91
LME Lead 2113.25 7.25 +0.34 2034.00 3.90
LME Nickel 16956.00 -139.00 -0.81 18650.00 -9.08
LME Tin 21406.00 311.00 +1.47 19200.00 11.49
LME Zinc 1902.25 -12.25 -0.64 1845.00 3.10
SHFE Alu 15515.00 20.00 +0.13 15845.00 -2.08
SHFE Cu* 58790.00 240.00 +0.41 55360.00 6.20
SHFE Zin 15195.00 20.00 +0.13 14795.00 2.70
** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
* 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07
