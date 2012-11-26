* Hope remains that U.S. fiscal cliff will be averted * Investors await China PMI for confirmation of growth * Agreement of ministers on Greece already priced in-analyst By Maytaal Angel and Silvia Antonioli LONDON, Nov 26 Copper steadied on Monday after a two-week rally, as investors awaited the outcome of talks on providing emergency loans to keep Greece afloat, although signs of economic recovery in China kept a floor under prices of the metal. Euro zone finance ministers and the International Monetary Fund made their third attempt in as many weeks to agree on releasing emergency aid for Greece, with policymakers saying a write-down of Greek debt is off the table for now. Greek Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras said he was confident the ministers would reach a deal. "I think everyone is expecting a solution tonight," said Daniel Briesemann, commodities analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt. "An agreement of the finance ministers is already priced in so we will only see some market movement if they don't come to an agreement regarding Greece." In China however, data showed last week that the manufacturing sector bottomed in October, while factory activity numbers signalled economic growth had revived after seven consecutive quarters of slowdown. Investors will be watching China's official purchasing manufacturers' index (PMI), due at the end of the week, for further confirmation of the trend. China is the world's top copper consumer, accounting for some 40 percent of demand. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at $7,780 a tonne, versus $7,777 at the close on Friday. Prices have climbed almost 3 percent over the last two weeks. "I still think (copper) will continue to rally into end year. Our house view is Europe will continue to dodge various bullets and the U.S. fiscal cliff will be resolved somehow," said BNP Paribas analyst Stephen Briggs. The White House and Congress are set to resume negotiations this week to avoid a series of automatic tax hikes and spending cuts worth $600 billion set for January, which analysts fear could tip the world's biggest economy into recession. U.S. lawmakers have made little progress in the last 10 days toward a budget deal, though lawmakers in both the Democratic and Republican parties have been working hard to convince the public they are willing to compromise and can reach a deal before the end of the year. CHINA STOCKPILES SWELL Though hopes were high that China's economy had bottomed, investors remained mindful of high copper inventories in the country and tepid import demand growth linked to a slowdown in export markets, especially Europe. Copper stocks in China's bonded warehouses hit a record high of more than 1 million tonnes this month. "We think metals prices will continue rangebound for the rest of the year. A positive PMI (purchasing managers' index) number should help a little bit, but we have not seen any significant improvement in the real economy yet," said Beijing-based metals analyst Wan Ling of commodities research house CRU Group. In other metals traded, soldering material tin closed at $20,825 a tonne from Friday's close at $20,850, while zinc, used to galvanize steel, finished at $1,982 from $1,961, as LME data showed 14,800 tonnes of zinc booked to leave warehouses in New Orleans, extending the multi-month metals backlog there. Elsewhere, battery material lead closed at $2,183 a tonne, from a $2,195 close on Friday. Aluminium, untraded at the close, was last bid at $1,999.50 from $1,983, while stainless-steel ingredient nickel closed at $16,455 from $16,620. Metal Prices at 1751 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 353.60 0.80 +0.23 344.75 2.57 LME Alum 1996.25 13.25 +0.67 2020.00 -1.18 LME Cu 7792.75 15.75 +0.20 7600.00 2.54 LME Lead 2182.25 -12.75 -0.58 2034.00 7.29 LME Nickel 16548.00 -72.00 -0.43 18650.00 -11.27 LME Tin 20770.00 -80.00 -0.38 19200.00 8.18 LME Zinc 1983.25 22.25 +1.13 1845.00 7.49 SHFE Alu 15370.00 30.00 +0.20 15845.00 -3.00 SHFE Cu* 56240.00 100.00 +0.18 55360.00 1.59 SHFE Zin 15140.00 95.00 +0.63 14795.00 2.33 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07