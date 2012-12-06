* Traders eye U.S. jobs report, China industrial output this week * U.S. "fiscal cliff" negotiations worry * European Central Bank keeps rates on hold By Susan Thomas LONDON, Dec 6 Copper dipped on Thursday as the dollar rose and the euro fell after the European Central Bank sharply downgraded its outlook for the region's economy, and on investor anxiety over the slow progress in budget negotiations in the United States. The ECB said the euro zone economy is likely to shrink next year as it has in 2012, downgrading its outlook after holding interest rates at a record low of 0.75 percent. The euro extended its decline against the dollar after comments from ECB President Mario Draghi stoked expectations of an interest rate cut. A stronger dollar makes metals priced in the U.S. currency more expensive for holders of other currencies. Analysts said markets would now be focusing on U.S. employment data on Friday. "Base metals markets will be looking towards the non-farm payrolls tomorrow, that is going to be instrumental in showing how the labour market is doing in the United States, and that is important for the economy in general," Danske Bank analyst Christin Tuxen said. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was $8,061 a tonne at 1528 GMT, reversing gains from the previous session when it hit its highest since Oct. 19. It closed at $8,065.25 on Wednesday. Prices are up 6 percent so far this year. "We will continue to watch the Shanghai Composite Index and news regarding the fiscal cliff as leading indicators for copper prices and whether the current rally can be sustained," RBC said in a research note. With about three weeks remaining before steep tax hikes and budget cuts in the United States that comprise the so-called fiscal cliff are set to begin, discussions continued to be a key focus for investors. While Republican leaders in the House of Representatives insist raising tax rates on the rich is an impossibility, some Republican lawmakers now see it as inevitable to avoiding the fiscal cliff of severe tax hikes and spending cuts set to start Jan. 1. CHINA Metals prices had also firmed on signs demand is improving in top consumer China, despite record stockpiles. China's large copper smelters are offering 2013 exports of copper at cheaper premiums as they compete with major suppliers such as top world producer Codelco, boosting supply in Asia, the smelters said on Thursday. Annual growth in China's factory output, investment and retail sales may have gained pace in November thanks to recent pro-growth policies, a Reuters poll showed, reducing the chances for further policy support as inflation picks up. In other metals, tin rose 0.5 percent to $21,849 f rom $21,745 at Wednesday's close, while zinc was up 0.5 percent at $2,036 f r om $2,027. Lead was $2,225 from $2,239 and aluminium was $2,108 from $2,105. N ickel was $17,472 from $17,550. Metal Prices at 1544 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 367.25 -0.25 -0.07 344.75 6.53 LME Alum 2108.00 3.00 +0.14 2020.00 4.36 LME Cu 8073.00 -2.00 -0.02 7600.00 6.22 LME Lead 2224.50 -14.50 -0.65 2034.00 9.37 LME Nickel 17462.00 -88.00 -0.50 18650.00 -6.37 LME Tin 21805.00 60.00 +0.28 19200.00 13.57 LME Zinc 2034.75 7.75 +0.38 1845.00 10.28 SHFE Alu 15330.00 -70.00 -0.45 15845.00 -3.25 SHFE Cu* 57340.00 -390.00 -0.68 55360.00 3.58 SHFE Zin 15285.00 -65.00 -0.42 14795.00 3.31 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07