* Lead rises near 1-1/2 year high * China data points to steady growth revival * U.S. manufacturing rises at fastest pace in 7 months By Silvia Antonioli and Rujun Shen LONDON/SINGAPORE, Jan 2 Copper rose to its highest in more than two months on Wednesday in a broad financial markets rally after the U.S. Congress struck a deal to avert a fiscal disaster and on upbeat data from top metals consumer China. The United States averted economic calamity on Tuesday when lawmakers approved a deal to prevent tax hikes and spending cuts that would have pushed the world's largest economy off a "fiscal cliff" and into recession. The resolution that came after months of political wrangling sent stocks higher and boosted industrial metals, which thrive on a better economic outlook, but weighed on the safe-haven dollar. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at $8,210 per tonne, up from $7,929 in the last ring on Monday. It rose to a session high of $8,255, its highest level since Oct. 18. "We started off 2013 on a very positive note. The market is thinking the fiscal cliff being resolved quickly leaves the year open to maybe a better-than-expected recovery in the U.S. economy," Robin Bhar, an analyst at Societe Generale, said. "The other big thing for the metals market is a strong rebound in China that could be underway; the data is pointing to that. Sentiment is certainly risk-on and the dollar has taken a back seat because of that, so it should be a pretty good beginning for financial markets." A weaker dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. currency cheaper for investors holding other currencies. Global manufacturing activity expanded last month for the first time since May, supported by solid output gains in China, the United States and Britain, a business survey showed on Wednesday. China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index held steady in December at 50.6, matching November's seven-month high and adding to evidence that the world's second-largest economy is headed towards a revival of steady growth. Technical analysis suggested that LME copper could rise towards $8,140 after it cleared resistance at $8,063, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said. The metal, used in power and construction, rose by more than 4 percent in 2012, following a 21 percent fall in 2011. Tin was the outstanding winner of the base metals complex last year, rising almost 22 percent, while lead rose by 15 percent, zinc by 13 percent and aluminium by 3 percent. Bucking the trend, stainless steel material nickel lost 9 percent in 2012. LEAD SOARS Battery material lead, untraded at the close, was last bid at $2,430 a tonne, up from a last bid of $2,340 on Monday. It hit a session high of $2,439, its highest level since mid-September 2011. "Fundamentally, lead is still a pretty balanced market. Stocks are not excessive, below three weeks' worth of consumption, and we are in a seasonally strong period, so there is no reason why prices should not stay at these elevated levels for the next two to three months," Bhar said. Lead stocks at LME warehouses dropped to 317,700 tonnes, the lowest since early November. The ratio of cancelled warrants - material earmarked for delivery - to total stocks rose to a record high of 57 percent. "We see this market having good room to move higher as our next major target comes in at $2,517, followed by our ultimate goal of 2011 highs at $2,904," RBC said in a research note. "Zinc takes second place in our strongest metal competition as it looks next closest to challenging 2012 highs." Three-month zinc closed at $2,141 per tonne, up from Monday's $2,064. It hit an intra-day high of $2,155, it's highest since February last year. Aluminium closed at $2,160 from a last bid of $2,071 on Monday, while nickel closed at $17,725 from $17,155. Tin, untraded at the close, was last bid at $24,445, up from Monday's last bid of $23,400. Metal Prices at 1723 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 372.90 8.15 +2.23 365.25 2.09 LME Alum 2161.00 98.00 +4.75 2073.00 4.25 LME Cu 8194.25 308.25 +3.91 7931.00 3.32 LME Lead 2425.75 90.75 +3.89 2330.00 4.11 LME Nickel 17676.00 476.00 +2.77 17060.00 3.61 LME Tin 24215.00 815.00 +3.48 23400.00 3.48 LME Zinc 2137.25 84.75 +4.13 2080.00 2.75 SHFE Alu 15365.00 20.00 +0.13 15435.00 -0.45 SHFE Cu* 57770.00 190.00 +0.33 57690.00 0.14 SHFE Zin 15520.00 -25.00 -0.16 15625.00 -0.67 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07