* Copper supported by bets on post-China holiday buying
* Euro zone slips deeper into recession in Q4
* Aluminium holds near six week high
By Maytaal Angel and Harpreet Bhal
LONDON, Feb 14 Copper rose on Thursday on
optimism that demand from China will pick up after the Lunar New
Year, but volumes were thin due to the week-long holiday in the
world's top copper consumer.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
untraded at the close, but bid at $8,237 a tonne, up from $8,226
on Wednesday.
Volumes were slowly recovering from extremely low levels at
the start of the week as some Asian nations returned from
holidays. But China, which accounts for 40 percent of global
copper demand, will resume trading only next week.
Investors kept their focus firmly on China, where data last
week showed January exports and imports surged and new lending
soared, signalling not only a recovery in domestic and overseas
demand but also risks that inflationary pressures are building.
"There's a feeling that the importance of China is much
greater than Europe, and prospects there have been improving for
some time. Also GDP data is somewhat backward looking. More
recent PMI data for almost all regions was more encouraging,"
said Ross Strachan, an economist at Capital Economics.
But he added: "Our expectation is for prices to be broadly
around current levels over coming months, because ... a lot of
the improved macro data has been effectively priced in."
Limiting gains, the dollar rose versus the euro after data
showed the euro zone had slipped far deeper than expected into
recession at the end of last year.
The dollar also gained strength from U.S. data showing the
number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits
fell more than expected last week.
A strong dollar makes dollar-priced metals costly for
European investors.
ALUMINIUM HIGH
Aluminium prices rose to a fresh six-week high at $2,166.50
a tonne. "Aluminium's next target will be the January high,
where a break and close above would set up a test of $2,200," ,
RBC Capital said in a note.
LME aluminium, which hit a 3-1/2 month peak of
$2,184 on Jan. 3, ended at $2,158, from $2,141 a tonne.
China's state-owned CITIC Group has bought a $452
million ($467 million) stake in Australia's Alumina Ltd
, the world's largest alumina business.
China's imports of the material used to make aluminium
jumped by 165 percent last year in part due to uncertainty over
Indonesian supply of bauxite.
Soldering metal tin ended at $24,825 a tonne from
$24,950, while zinc, used in galvanizing, closed at
$2,189 from $2,195.
Battery material lead ended at $2,406.50 from $2,405
while stainless-steel ingredient nickel closed at
$18,255 from $18,360.
Metal Prices at 1705 GMT
Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T
Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct
move
COMEX Cu 374.20 -0.05 -0.01 365.25 2.45
LME Alum 2155.50 14.50 +0.68 2073.00 3.98
LME Cu 8240.25 14.25 +0.17 7931.00 3.90
LME Lead 2409.25 4.25 +0.18 2330.00 3.40
LME Nickel 18270.00 -90.00 -0.49 17060.00 7.09
LME Tin 24815.00 -135.00 -0.54 23400.00 6.05
LME Zinc 2190.00 -5.00 -0.23 2080.00 5.29
SHFE Alu 15140.00 50.00 +0.33 15435.00 -1.91
SHFE Cu* 59480.00 120.00 +0.20 57690.00 3.10
SHFE Zin 15780.00 20.00 +0.13 15625.00 0.99
(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)