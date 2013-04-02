* LME nickel stocks rise to record high * Aluminium and lead hit five-month low * Traders see further downside in aluminium prices By Silvia Antonioli LONDON, April 2 Copper fell 1 percent to a seven-month low on Tuesday as downbeat manufacturing data from the euro zone, the United States and China showed stuttering growth momentum in the top markets for metals. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) closed at $7,465 a tonne, from $7,540 at Thursday's close, before the Easter long weekend. The LME reopened on Tuesday. Earlier in the session the metal used in power and construction hit a session low of $7,439 a tonne, its weakest since Aug. 21. March factory reports released on Monday pointed to weaker than forecast expansion in the United States, while Chinese manufacturing activity failed to show a strong revival in its pace of growth. Adding to concerns about the fragile global economic recovery, manufacturing across the euro zone fell deeper into decline in March, a business survey showed on Tuesday. "I think we have seen relatively poor data in the past two days: the U.S. data was disappointing, China PMI was up, but nothing too spectacular, and the euro zone data was relatively poor, not surprisingly," Standard Chartered metals analyst Daniel Smith said. "This subdued growth environment is not good for the metals complex." Deteriorating fundamentals are also weighing on metal prices: stocks of copper in LME and ShFE inventories have swollen to near the highest in a decade, while output from top producer Chile continues to grow. Figures on Thursday showed Chile produced 420,207 tonnes of copper in February, a 2.8 percent expansion from a year earlier, on improved ore grades and higher output. According to some, however, the recent steep decline in prices was overdone and metals might pick up in the next few months. "In our opinion, the pessimism we have been observing for several weeks now should provide a springboard for a sustained increase in the prices of copper and other metals over the coming months, just as soon as market sentiment shifts," Commerzbank said in a research note. RECORD NICKEL STOCKS Stocks of stainless steel ingredient nickel in LME-registered warehouses rose by 1,296 tonnes to a record high of 166,716 tonnes, data released on Tuesday showed. "Although for a lot of these markets LME stocks are often a misleading (indicator) in a way, high nickel stocks certainly don't help," Smith said, adding that he sees the metal trading in a range of $16,000-$19,000 a tonne this year, but more often closer to the lower number. Nickel closed at $16,380 a tonne, from a close of $16,660 on Thursday, after hitting its lowest since November at $16,244. Benchmark aluminium closed at $1,884 from $1,904 at Thursday's close. Earlier, the metal slipped to $1,875 a tonne, its lowest since August last year. The aluminium price looks vulnerable to further falls, given increasingly bearish sentiment towards metals and a huge overhang of stock, traders said. Aluminium producers have posted heavy losses this year because of fragile demand and excess supply. Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco), for example, last week posted a worse than expected net annual loss of 8.2 billion yuan ($1.3 billion), hit by low aluminium prices and rising costs. In other metals, tin closed at $23,000 from $23,230 and zinc at $1,854 from $1,897 at Thursday's close. Lead closed at $2,050 from $2,112, after hitting a five-month low at $2,050 a tonne. Metal Prices at 1710 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 337.45 0.00 +0.00 365.25 -7.61 LME Alum 1886.50 -17.50 -0.92 2073.00 -9.00 LME Cu 7471.50 -68.50 -0.91 7931.00 -5.79 LME Lead 2058.50 -53.50 -2.53 2330.00 -11.65 LME Nickel 16370.00 -290.00 -1.74 17060.00 -4.04 LME Tin 22956.00 -274.00 -1.18 23400.00 -1.90 LME Zinc 1858.25 -38.75 -2.04 2080.00 -10.66 SHFE Alu 14605.00 60.00 +0.41 15435.00 -5.38 SHFE Cu* 54500.00 390.00 +0.72 57690.00 -5.53 SHFE Zin 14685.00 45.00 +0.31 15625.00 -6.02 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07