* Copper off lows, seen vulnerable to further falls * Anglo American copper production rises 1 pct in first quarter * Coming Up: U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data; 1930 GMT By Susan Thomas LONDON, April 19 Copper fell on Friday and showed its biggest weekly decline since 2011 on concerns about global growth, after surprisingly weak economic data, as well as due to rising inventories and mine supply. London Metal Exchange copper was above 1-1/2 year lows hit on Thursday, but was still seen vulnerable to further falls despite other commodities including gold and oil, and world equities, edging up after a big sell-off this week. The dollar fell against the euro but even this weakness in the U.S. currency, which makes dollar-priced metals cheaper for European and other non-U.S. investors, failed to lift copper. "People are increasingly realising that copper supply has heavily surprised on the upside," Danske Bank analyst Christin Tuxen said. "That is increasingly weighing on copper, alongside the heavy build-up in exchange inventories." Benchmark three-month copper ended down more than 1 percent at $6,990 a tonne from $7,088 at the close on Thursday, marking its biggest weekly loss since late 2011. Copper, used in power and construction, hit a 1-1/2 year low of $6,800 on Thursday. Surprisingly weak Chinese growth data, poor U.S. jobless claims and factory data, plus a lowered global growth forecast from the International Monetary Fund have hit commodities this week and brought the recent rally in equities to a halt. Also weighing on copper, new mine supply is seen bringing the market into a surplus of 120,000 tonnes in 2013, compared with earlier forecasts of a 12,000 tonne deficit, with the surplus forecast to widen to 295,568 tonnes in 2014, a Reuters survey of analysts showed in January. Copper production at Anglo American rose 1 percent to 170,400 tonnes in the first three months of the year, beating expectations for a drop in the metal given operational problems, as the ramp-up of its Los Bronces mine offset lower production at Collahuasi in Chile, the company said on Friday. Meanwhile, inventories of copper in LME warehouses are hovering around a 10-year high, although Shanghai Futures Exchange copper inventories have fallen to their lowest since early March. "The Chinese really don't like copper at the moment (but) the physical market is showing signs of life, with physical premia picking up," Standard Bank said in a note. "The SHFE copper market is quite short, with the potential for a short-covering rally on both the SHFE and LME should the current doom and gloom lift." Reflecting souring sentiment towards commodities, investors in U.S.-based funds pulled a record $2.7 billion out of commodities and precious metals funds in the latest week, data from Thomson Reuters Lipper service showed on Thursday. The average actively managed fund in the Lipper Global Commodity sector fell 1.83 percent in the first quarter. In other metals, three-month aluminium ended down at $1,887 a tonne from $1,913 at the close on Thursday, lead closed at $2,020 a tonne from $2,014, nickel at $15,165 a tonne from $15,530, and zinc at $1,886.50 a tonne from $1,888.50. Tin was up at $20,800 a tonne from $20,590. Metal Prices at 1720 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 315.40 -5.05 -1.58 365.25 -13.65 LME Alum 1886.25 -26.75 -1.40 2073.00 -9.01 LME Cu 6981.00 -107.00 -1.51 7931.00 -11.98 LME Lead 2019.25 5.25 +0.26 2330.00 -13.34 LME Nickel 15221.00 -309.00 -1.99 17060.00 -10.78 LME Tin 20681.00 91.00 +0.44 23400.00 -11.62 LME Zinc 1884.00 -4.50 -0.24 2080.00 -9.42 SHFE Alu 14615.00 160.00 +1.11 15435.00 -5.31 SHFE Cu* 50900.00 220.00 +0.43 57690.00 -11.77 SHFE Zin 14575.00 325.00 +2.28 15625.00 -6.72 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07