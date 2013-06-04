* U.S. Fed expected to maintain stimulus programme

* China bonded copper premiums at $135-$150

* Investors focused on prolonged shutdown at Freeport Indonesia

By Maytaal Angel

LONDON, June 4 Copper rose on Tuesday as concerns eased about an early cut in U.S. monetary stimulus and as investors took account of a prolonged shutdown at the world's second-biggest copper mine.

Investors were already holding off making big bets until Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report shows the employment situation, the key factor for the Fed's decision on monetary policy.

Without a major data driver other than Monday's U.S. factory activity, there was little incentive to trade. But expectations remain that the Federal Reserve will maintain its stimulus programme to bolster the U.S. economic recovery.

On Monday, a government official said Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc's Grasberg copper mine in Indonesia will not be able to resume output until a probe into a tunnel collapse is completed in about three months.

Freeport suspended operations at the world's second-biggest copper mine in Indonesia on May 15, a day after a training tunnel collapsed killing 28 people.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at $7,455 a tonne from a close of $7,340 on Monday.

Copper prices climbed 3.6 percent in May for their first monthly advance since January, but are still down nearly 7 percent so far this year.

"The market seems to have been deaf in one ear, only hearing negative news on copper and no positive. We have a tightening of the market. The closure of Grasberg for another few months is not in the prices yet," said Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg.

Reflecting solid physical demand for copper in top consumer China, premiums for bonded material were quoted in a range of $135-$150 by China information provider Shmet. ()

China consumes about 40 percent of the world's copper, and its lack of buying appetite this year, along with recent poor macro data from the world's second-largest economy, have pressured copper prices.

A private sector survey of smaller businesses showed factory activity shrank for the first time in seven months in May, while growth in the services sector cooled, taking the gloss off official data on Saturday showing growth at larger enterprises.

But latest data showed LME stocks fell 3,150 tonnes to 614,075 tonnes, their lowest point in almost a month. A growing number of analysts believe the decline reflects a rise in demand.

LME nickel closed at $15,290 a tonne from $15,185. Chinese government bodies have bought at least 60,000 tonnes of the metal on international markets this year and are on the look-out for more to take advantage of lower prices.

Aluminium closed at $1,946 a tonne from $1,926, zinc at $1,962 from $1,953.50, lead at $2,242 from $2,224 and tin at $21,025 from $21,250.