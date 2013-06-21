* Copper hits lowest since Oct. 2011 * Fears of banking crunch in China ease * LME, Shanghai copper inventories rise By Susan Thomas LONDON, June 21 Copper came off a 20-month low on Friday but remained on track for a third weekly fall on fears of a slowdown in China's economic growth. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.87 percent at $6,829 a tonne at 1348 GMT, off an intraday low of $6,692, its weakest since October 2011. The metal is on course for a weekly loss of nearly 4 percent. BNP Paribas analyst Stephen Briggs cited two factors supporting the price. "One is that there appeared to be some intervention by the central bank in China to stabilise the situation with the liquidity crunch," he said. "Also, losses have been pretty substantial in the last few days, and you always get some kind of bounce." Base metals, along with other financial markets, have been hammered after the U.S. Federal Reserve said on Wednesday that by mid-2014 it would curb its programme of monthly liquidity injections which have supported commodity prices since the financial crisis. Fears of an immediate banking crunch in China eased overnight on market talk the central bank had guided the biggest state lenders to provide more short-term funds to smaller banks. China's short-term funding rates remain elevated, however. Indicating poor demand for copper, data showed inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 3.2 percent from last Friday, while daily LME data showed stocks rose by 21,725 tonnes to 664,850, their highest level in a decade. Data on Thursday showed China's factory activity had weakened to a nine-month low in June, heightening the risk of a sharper second-quarter slowdown and helping push copper to a 20-month low early in the session. "With many complexes now clearly oversold in base metals, we should start to stabilise heading into next week as new (albeit lower) trading ranges start to get carved out," said INTL FC Stone analyst Ed Meir. Lending copper some support, however, Chinese refined copper imports rose to 232,155 tonnes in May from April's 183,023, although they were down 23.15 percent year on year, customs data showed. Aluminium dipped 0.07 percent at $1,795.75 a tonne in rings, having earlier hit $1,787 a tonne, its lowest level in more than three years. "We think aluminium could come under additional selling pressure, with LME aluminium stockpiles hitting record high levels of 5.43 million tonnes," ANZ said in a report. "High supply in the market appears to be offsetting reports of China's government looking to block plans to build 10 million tonnes of new lower cost capacity in the Xinjiang province alongside recent smelter cuts." Tin rose 1.59 percent to $19,810 a tonne. The metal had tumbled to its lowest in 9-1/2 months on Thursday. Indonesia, the world's top exporter, plans to revise export rules from next month to push for physical trading and price-setting on the domestic market. Metal Prices at 1352 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 3.08 0.02 +0.64 365.25 -99.16 LME Alum 1796.00 -1.00 -0.06 2073.00 -13.36 LME Cu 6827.50 57.50 +0.85 7931.00 -13.91 LME Lead 2024.50 6.50 +0.32 2330.00 -13.11 LME Nickel 13903.00 203.00 +1.48 17060.00 -18.51 LME Tin 19800.00 300.00 +1.54 23400.00 -15.38 LME Zinc 1849.00 19.50 +1.07 2080.00 -11.11 SHFE Alu 14355.00 -55.00 -0.38 15435.00 -7.00 SHFE Cu* 49850.00 -270.00 -0.54 57690.00 -13.59 SHFE Zin 14430.00 45.00 +0.31 15625.00 -7.65 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07