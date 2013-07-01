(Adds closing prices)
* China's official PMI slips to 50.1 in June
* U.S. manufacturing PMI rebounds in June
* Speculators boost copper shorts in week to June 25
By Harpreet Bhal
LONDON, July 1 Copper rose on Monday in a
rebound from a low last week, helped by a weaker dollar, but
concerns remained about the outlook for demand after data showed
growth in China's manufacturing sector had contracted.
The dollar fell versus the euro after data showed euro zone
manufacturing activity stabilised, but was expected to recover
quickly on prospects that the U.S. Federal Reserve will wind
down its monetary stimulus programme.
A weaker dollar makes dollar-priced metal cheaper for
European and other non-U.S. investors.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange ended
up 3.39 percent at $6,979 a tonne, its highest level since June
19.
Copper fell by 7.6 percent in June, its biggest monthly drop
since May 2012, on worries about growth prospects in China and
expectations of a roll-back of stimulus measures from the U.S.
Federal Reserve. It hit a near three-year low of $6,602 last
week.
"We are on the verge of a short-covering rally. The
potential is for (a move up to) $7,200 or even $7,400,"
T-Commodity consultant Gianclaudio Torlizzi said.
"Fundamental-wise, the outlook is murky as the credit boom
era is over, but the condition is not as bad as the market
thinks. Credit tensions could ease in July, so the price should
discount this."
Worries over the tapering of U.S. monetary stimulus were
reinforced earlier by data showing U.S. manufacturing rose in
June from a contraction the precious month, while construction
spending hit its highest in nearly four years in May.
For China, however, figures indicated tepid second-quarter
growth in the world's top metals consumer. China's official
purchasing managers' index (PMI) slipped to 50.1 in June from
50.8 in May. A private sector report also showed factory
activity reached its lowest in nine months.
China accounts for some 40 percent of global refined demand.
"I expect copper demand to weaken over the next several
months," said Chunlan Li, a Beijing-based analyst with
consultancy CRU.
However, copper was helped by China's short-term lending
rate falling on Monday to its lowest level since a cash crunch
last month, while stocks showed signs of stabilisation as
traders shifted the focus back to the economy.
The latest report by the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission (CFTC) showed hedge funds and money managers had
boosted short positions in Comex copper by 3,581 contracts to
32,599, the most since early April.
The London Metal Exchange said it had launched a three-month
consultation on proposed changes to metals warehousing rules,
aimed at reducing long queues that end-users face in getting
material.
Metal Prices at 1413 GMT
Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T
Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct
move
COMEX Cu 3.16 0.10 +3.26 365.25 -99.14
LME Alum 1822.00 57.50 +3.26 2073.00 -12.11
LME Cu 6960.25 210.25 +3.11 7931.00 -12.24
LME Lead 2088.25 38.25 +1.87 2330.00 -10.38
LME Nickel 13952.00 207.00 +1.51 17060.00 -18.22
LME Tin 19812.00 212.00 +1.08 23400.00 -15.33
LME Zinc 1883.50 30.50 +1.65 2080.00 -9.45
SHFE Alu 14310.00 70.00 +0.49 15435.00 -7.29
SHFE Cu* 49710.00 1040.00 +2.14 57690.00 -13.83
SHFE Zin 14510.00 125.00 +0.87 15625.00 -7.14
** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
* 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07
(Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Singapore, Maytaal
Angel in London; editing by William Hardy)