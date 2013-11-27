* Aluminium breaks key support, triggers stops
* Dollar firms after upbeat U.S. data
By Susan Thomas and Eric Onstad
LONDON, Nov 27 Aluminium slid to its lowest
level in more than four years on Wednesday as speculators piled
pressure on a market already weighed down by a global surplus.
Three month aluminium touched a low of $1,748 a
tonne, the weakest since July 2009, and closed down 0.9 percent
at $1,757.
It has been one of the worst performing base metals, with
losses of about 15 percent so far this year.
"An excess of production capacity across the globe, massive
stockpiles on the LME (London Metal Exchange) as well as
off-exchange and fears for the new economic policy in China have
reinforced the bearish stance in the longer run," analyst Andrey
Kryuchenkov at VTB Capital said.
"The technical break below key support at $1,770 today
amplified the sell-off," he said, adding that stops were
probably hit after prices fell below this year's low.
Excess output has led to record levels of inventories in
LME-registered warehouses of over 5 million tonnes, and analysts
say there are several more million tonnes in off-exchange
depots.
A trader said the next downside targets would be lows
touched during July 2009 of $1,723 and $1,705.
"I do expect scale-down buying starting to come through," he
said. "The big worry is the July 2009 low was $1,545."
Other metals were also pressured by a slightly firmer dollar
after upbeat U.S. data.
Three-month copper dipped 0.6 percent to close at
$7,020 a tonne, adding to modest losses on Tuesday after
touching the highest since Nov. 12 on Monday.
"Generally sentiment is quite sombre, and this afternoon
there was a slight rebound in the dollar after weekly jobless
claims, Chicago PMIs and consumer sentiment," Kryuchenkov said.
The dollar strengthened after U.S. consumer sentiment rose
in November and the number of Americans filing new claims for
unemployment benefits fell unexpectedly.
A stronger U.S. currency makes it more expensive for foreign
investors to buy dollar-priced commodities and typically
undermines prices.
Trading volumes in the base metals market were light with
the approach of Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday in the United
States.
In other metals, zinc lost 0.7 percent to close
at$1,872.50 a tonne, while lead dropped 1.0 percent to
end at $2,076, tin shed 1.4 percent to finish at
$22,575, and nickel fell 1.2 percent to $13,285.
