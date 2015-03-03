* China sees sluggish pick-up in demand after New Year hols

* LME copper stocks continue to rise, up two thirds this year

* Nickel hits lowest in nearly 14 months (Updates with closing prices, adds quotes)

By Maytaal Angel and Eric Onstad

LONDON, March 3 Copper slid on Tuesday from a seven-week peak hit the previous session and nickel sank to a near 14-month low as optimism over a weekend interest rate cut in top consumer China dissipated and as inventories continue to rise.

The main stock indexes in China, which consumes some 45 percent of the world's copper, fell more than 2 percent earlier as regulators' approval of a flood of new initial public offerings prompted worries over tighter liquidity.

The news overshadowed the weekend move by China's central bank to cut interest rates. Markets are now looking to fresh insights on economic policy from an annual leadership meeting that begins on Thursday.

"The fact that the Chinese central bank acted before that meeting suggests they're extremely concerned about the Chinese economy. This week could see China's growth forecast coming in at around 7 percent, and that's being optimistic," said CMC's chief market analyst Michael Hewson.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed down 1.4 percent at $5,822 a tonne, after ending little changed in the previous session when it struck its highest since Jan. 13 at $5,960.

In the wider markets, U.S. stock prices fell from record highs while the dollar declined from its 11-year peak versus a basket of currencies.

Also weighing on copper was another increase in LME copper inventories MCUSTX-TOTAL, which have soared by two-thirds so far this year, highlighting an expected market surplus.

China's bonded copper premiums continued to climb slowly, reflecting a sluggish pick-up in demand, rising by $2.50 to $90-100 on Friday. CU-BMPBW-SHMET

Nickel ended 1.3 percent down at $13,675 a tonne after sinking to a session low of $13,610, the weakest since Jan. 10, 2014.

"There is support (for nickel) around current levels, but the odds are that we likely will push lower given the intensity of the current downtrend line," analyst Edward Meir at broker INTL FCStone said in a note.

Zinc shed 1.2 percent to finish at a 1-1/2 month low of $2,033 a tonne after Japan's biggest zinc smelter slashed its annual premiums to overseas buyers for 2015 by around 10 percent, the first cut in six years.

"The decline is indicative of quiet spot conditions currently in Asia, as collateral financing activity in China's bonded warehouses has contracted significantly compared to a year ago," Macquarie said in a note.

Aluminium closed 0.5 percent weaker at $1,792 a tonne, lead ended flat at $1,748 while tin edged up 0.1 percent to $17,825.

($1 = 6.2744 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne; Editing by Robin Pomeroy and David Evans)