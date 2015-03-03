* China sees sluggish pick-up in demand after New Year hols
* LME copper stocks continue to rise, up two thirds this
year
* Nickel hits lowest in nearly 14 months
LONDON, March 3 Copper slid on Tuesday from a
seven-week peak hit the previous session and nickel sank to a
near 14-month low as optimism over a weekend interest rate cut
in top consumer China dissipated and as inventories continue to
rise.
The main stock indexes in China, which consumes some 45
percent of the world's copper, fell more than 2 percent earlier
as regulators' approval of a flood of new initial public
offerings prompted worries over tighter liquidity.
The news overshadowed the weekend move by China's central
bank to cut interest rates. Markets are now looking to fresh
insights on economic policy from an annual leadership meeting
that begins on Thursday.
"The fact that the Chinese central bank acted before that
meeting suggests they're extremely concerned about the Chinese
economy. This week could see China's growth forecast coming in
at around 7 percent, and that's being optimistic," said CMC's
chief market analyst Michael Hewson.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
closed down 1.4 percent at $5,822 a tonne, after ending little
changed in the previous session when it struck its highest since
Jan. 13 at $5,960.
In the wider markets, U.S. stock prices fell from record
highs while the dollar declined from its 11-year peak versus a
basket of currencies.
Also weighing on copper was another increase in LME copper
inventories MCUSTX-TOTAL, which have soared by two-thirds so
far this year, highlighting an expected market surplus.
China's bonded copper premiums continued to climb slowly,
reflecting a sluggish pick-up in demand, rising by $2.50 to
$90-100 on Friday. CU-BMPBW-SHMET
Nickel ended 1.3 percent down at $13,675 a tonne
after sinking to a session low of $13,610, the weakest since
Jan. 10, 2014.
"There is support (for nickel) around current levels, but
the odds are that we likely will push lower given the intensity
of the current downtrend line," analyst Edward Meir at broker
INTL FCStone said in a note.
Zinc shed 1.2 percent to finish at a 1-1/2 month low
of $2,033 a tonne after Japan's biggest zinc smelter slashed its
annual premiums to overseas buyers for 2015 by around 10
percent, the first cut in six years.
"The decline is indicative of quiet spot conditions
currently in Asia, as collateral financing activity in China's
bonded warehouses has contracted significantly compared to a
year ago," Macquarie said in a note.
Aluminium closed 0.5 percent weaker at $1,792 a
tonne, lead ended flat at $1,748 while tin edged
up 0.1 percent to $17,825.
