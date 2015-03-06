* SocGen sees copper floor at $4,500 on oil, currency drop
* China nickel premiums jump as country shuts old NPI plants
* Lead enquiries pick up in Asia from secondary producers
* Coming Up: U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Feb at 1330 GMT
By Maytaal Angel
LONDON, March 6 Copper headed for a weekly loss
on Friday as the dollar rallied ahead of the monthly U.S. jobs
report and signs of lacklustre demand in top consumer China.
The dollar hit an 11-year high against major currencies on
Friday as investors bet the U.S. jobs report would raise chances
of interest rate hikes.
A strong dollar makes dollar-priced metals costly for
non-U.S. investors.
In China, equities fell as investors digested comments by
top officials that highlighted growth and debt challenges the
country faces this year.
China must implement an expansionary fiscal policy this year
to help prevent a sharp slowdown in the economy, Finance
Minister Lou Jiwei said.
On Thursday, Premier Li Keqiang called annual economic
growth of about 7 percent the "new normal".
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
last bid down 0.5 percent in official midday rings to $5,804 a
tonne. Copper was facing a weekly loss of around 1.5 percent,
its biggest decline in six weeks.
"We're still in a lull post Chinese New Year. I expect a bit
of a pick-up but ... any price above $6,200-6,300 per tonne,
copper will not stay there for very long," said Deutsche Bank
analyst Grant Sporre.
"We're (still) in a surplus for this year and next ... even
though mining companies have downgraded guidance and we've had
170,000 tonnes worth of disruptions so far this year," he said.
Daily LME data showed copper inventories rose by 4,675
tonnes to 323,050 tonnes, their highest level since January
2014. MCU-STOCKS
Analyst Mark Keenan of Societe Generale said downside risk
prevails in the medium term given a significant fall in the cost
of production that could lower the floor price for copper.
"For copper, the widely understood floor of $5,500 a tonne
is actually $1,000 cheaper if you factor in the currencies and
the oil price fall," he said.
Bonded nickel premiums jumped by $20 after a city in eastern
China closed several factories, including many nickel pig iron
producers, as the government steps up enforcement of a new
environmental law. NI-BMPBW-SHMET
LME nickel traded down bid down 0.4 percent at
$14,130 a tonne in rings, while tin was last bid down
0.2 percent at $18,100 a tonne.
LME lead was last bid down 0.7 percent to $1,807,
eroding gains of around 2.5 percent on Thursday, though the
metal still looked set to notch its biggest weekly gain since
Jan 2014 at almost 4 percent.
"Recently there are some lead enquiries in Asia," said a
source at a lead smelter, as scrap dealers buy low 99.97 purity
LME lead instead of scrap batteries which have become more
expensive.
LME zinc traded down 0.3 percent at $2,014 a tonne,
having hit its lowest since mid-January earlier, while aluminium
traded down 0.3 percent at $1,797 a tonne.
($1 = 6.2645 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by Melanie Burton)