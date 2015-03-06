* Dollar index hits 11-1/2-year high
* Alcoa reviews 500,000 tonnes of smelting capacity
* China nickel premiums jump as country shuts old NPI plants
By Maytaal Angel and Eric Onstad
LONDON, March 6 Copper prices hit their lowest
in more than a week and notched up their biggest weekly loss in
six weeks on Friday as the dollar rallied after a strong U.S.
jobs report, with investors also worried about lacklustre demand
in China.
The dollar touched an 11-1/2 year high against major
currencies after the U.S. jobless rate fell to a more than
6-1/2-year low, which could encourage the Federal Reserve to
consider raising interest rates in June.
A strong dollar makes dollar-priced metals costlier for
non-U.S. investors.
In China, the world's top metals consumer, equities fell as
investors digested comments by top officials that highlighted
the growth and debt challenges the country faces this year.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slid
1.5 percent to close at $5,745 a tonne, having hit its lowest
since Feb. 24. On the week, copper lost 2.5 percent, its biggest
weekly decline since late January.
"We're still in a lull post Chinese New Year. I expect a bit
of a pick-up but ... any price above $6,200-6,300 per tonne,
copper will not stay there for very long," Deutsche Bank analyst
Grant Sporre said.
"We're (still) in a surplus for this year and next ... even
though mining companies have downgraded guidance and we've had
170,000 tonnes worth of disruptions so far this year," he said.
Daily LME data showed copper inventories rose by 4,675
tonnes to 323,050 tonnes, their highest level since January 2014
and a surge of 83 percent so far this year. MCU-STOCKS
Analyst Mark Keenan of Societe Generale said downside risk
prevails in the medium term given a significant fall in the cost
of production that could lower the floor price for copper.
Aluminium ended down 1.1 percent at a seven-week low
of $1,782 a tonne after Deutsche joined other banks in
downgrading the metal, cutting its price forecast for this year
by 7 percent to $1,916.
Investors seemed to shrug off potentially bullish news that
major producer Alcoa said it was reviewing 500,000 tonnes
or 14 percent of its smelting capacity.
LME nickel was the only LME metal in positive
territory, closing 1.2 percent higher at $14,370 a tonne.
Bonded nickel premiums jumped by $20 after a city in eastern
China closed several factories, including many nickel pig iron
producers, as the government steps up enforcement of a new
environmental law. NI-BMPBW-SHMET
Zinc ended unchanged at $2,020 a tonne, having hit
its lowest since mid-January, and tin shed 0.2 percent
to $18,100 a tonne.
Lead, untraded in closing rings, was last bid down
0.1 percent to $1,819, and notched up its biggest weekly gain
since May 2013 at about 5 percent.
