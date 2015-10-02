* Metals fall after weaker than expected U.S. job data

By Mariana Ionova

LONDON, Oct 2 Copper fell on Friday as worries about demand in top consumer China were compounded by weaker U.S. job data that fuelled concerns about growth in the world's largest economy as well.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 1.5 percent to $5,021 per tonne at 1425 GMT, wiping out earlier gains after data showed the United States created fewer jobs in September than expected.

The data deepened concerns about global growth, following figures on Thursday that showed activity in China's factory sector also shrank again last month.

"The recent decline is mainly attributable to all this concern about slowing Chinese demand," said Edward Meir of INTL FC Stone.

"Now, markets are coming around to the notion that the U.S. could also be slowing down. And that's very disturbing because then you have the two biggest economies in the world both decelerating."

The dip in copper could be brief, however, as falling stocks and output cuts are expected to support prices.

Stocks of copper in LME-registered warehouses have fallen about 14 percent to 319,425 tonnes since late August.

Analysts also expect prices to be supported by output cuts in Chile. The country's second-largest copper mine, Collahuasi, owned by London-listed Anglo American and Glencore, said this week it planned to cut output by 30,000 tonnes.

"We're actually beginning to get a copper market that is beginning to tighten quite significantly," said David Wilson, analyst at Citi.

Three-month aluminium and zinc both lost 1.1 percent, slipping to $1,548.5 and $1,668.5 per tonne.

Zinc has been under pressure recently due to higher stocks in LME approved warehouses.

But analysts expect prices to strengthen, partly due to a small increase in Chinese consumption in August and the upcoming closure of the Century and Lisheen mines this year.

"On a short-term basis, the stocks inflows have hurt zinc," Macquarie said in a research note this week. "However, with a major chunk of hidden stocks now visible once again, the future threat level has been diminished."

Lead and nickel both fell 1.4 percent to $1,625.5 and $9,935 a tonne respectively. Tin rose 0.3 percent to $15,480.

(Editing by Susan Thomas and David Clarke)