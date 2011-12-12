* Europe moves to deeper economic integration seen as insufficient * China Nov copper imports highest since March 2010 * Aluminium stocks hit record 4.72 mln tonnes By Maytaal Angel and Harpreet Bhal LONDON, Dec 12 Copper hit a near two-week low on Monday, pressured by worries about weaker demand for industrial metals as Europe's move towards greater economic integration failed to calm fears of a deepening debt crisis and a potential regional recession. The downbeat view on Europe's economy more than offset upbeat data from top consumer China, where imports of copper, used in power and construction, reached their highest level since March 2010. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at $7,606 a tonne, down 2.6 percent from a last bid of $7,815 a tonne on Friday. Friday's European Union summit agreed to a stronger fiscal union and as much as 200 billion euros ($264.3 billion) in loans to the International Monetary Fund for it to help the region's struggling sovereign borrowers, but legal uncertainty surrounding the new pact and the absence of an unlimited financial backstop for the single currency kept investors cautious. The market is concerned that budget cuts for euro zone countries will result in years of low growth, which could derail efforts to put public finances back on track. "Markets are having a second look at this agreement and they're not impressed. The politics are proceeding at a much slower timetable than the market and that's the basic problem," Edward Meir, an analyst at INTL FCStone, said. Highlighting flagging investor confidence, borrowing costs of Italy and Spain rose, European stocks posted their biggest one-day fall in three weeks, and the euro fell to a two-month low against the dollar. A stronger dollar makes commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies. Copper, which is used in power and construction, had earlier fallen to a low of $7,565.50 a tonne, its weakest level since Nov. 30. It is trading down 21 percent in the year to date. "Copper has moved back down through its 30-day moving average, and many are wondering whether the technical community are going to start selling short again," RBC said in a note. "We would think a break and close below the short-term 50 percent retracement level ($7,550) is needed for any fresh short selling to re-start, however, many will of course be watching for a close below the 30 day moving average ($7,655) as a sign of a sustained move lower." COPPER IMPORTS RISE Helping stem falls in metals, preliminary data from China showed on Saturday that copper imports rose 17.9 percent in November to 452,022 tonnes, with buyers taking advantage of cheaper prices. "The import numbers have been very strong, but looking down the road people feel that things are slowing down in China, and the thinking is that it might eventually hit copper demand," Meir said. The latest Reuters poll showed that economists expect China's economy to grow by 8.6 percent in 2012, after an estimated expansion of more than 9 percent this year. Supply concerns also limited copper's falls. An Indonesian workers' union plans to extend a three-month strike at Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold's Grasberg mine, the world's second-largest copper mine, until Jan. 15. In other metals, aluminium ended at $2,015 a tonne from a close of $2,065 a tonne on Friday. Latest LME data showed aluminium stocks hit a record 4.72 million tonnes as a souring economic outlook crimped demand and as tighter credit conditions in Europe spurred holders of the metal to sell their stock for cash. Zinc, used in galvanising, ended at $1,932 from a close of $2,003 a tonne on Friday, while tin, which slipped to an 11 week low at $19,400, closed at $19,900 from $20,250. Battery material lead ended to $2,105.50 from $2,165, while stainless-steel ingredient nickel closed at $18,450 from $1,860. It outperformed all other metals last week with a gain of 5.7 percent. Prices have been boosted by talk that nickel pig iron producers in China are cutting output as they struggle to make profits at current price levels, meaning smelters will be forced to buy more refined nickel going forward. Metal Prices at 1705 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 344.60 -10.45 -2.94 444.70 -22.51 LME Alum 2016.50 -48.50 -2.35 2470.00 -18.36 LME Cu 7594.75 -115.25 -1.49 9600.00 -20.89 LME Lead 2100.50 -64.50 -2.98 2550.00 -17.63 LME Nickel 18301.00 -299.00 -1.61 24750.00 -26.06 LME Tin 19551.00 -699.00 -3.45 26900.00 -27.32 LME Zinc 1937.00 -66.00 -3.30 2454.00 -21.07 SHFE Alu 16135.00 -5.00 -0.03 16840.00 -4.19 SHFE Cu* 56760.00 -310.00 -0.54 71850.00 -21.00 SHFE Zin 15575.00 -75.00 -0.48 19475.00 -20.03 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07