(Updates with New York close)

* NY copper down 0.7 pct after Friday's 2 pct rise

* LME copper stocks fall by 8,475 tonnes from Gwangyang

* LME aluminium stockpiles hit record 4.87 mln tonnes

* Freeport workers delay return to jobs

By Barani Krishnan and Melanie Burton

NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 19 Copper slipped on Monday in thin trading as signs that the property market was cooling in top metals consumer China fed investor worry about the demand outlook for industrial metals.

Three-month copper closed at $7,260 a tonne, down more than 1 percent from a close at $7,345 a tonne on Friday. Traders said business was slow ahead of the end of the year.

In New York, the most-active U.S. copper futures contract, March, settled down 0.7 percent at $3.3085 a lb. It had risen 2 percent on Friday, for its largest percentage gain since Nov. 30 in a session.

Copper has tumbled 25 percent since the start of the year. So far for this month, prices have dropped almost 8 percent as the deepening euro zone debt crisis pushed investors to liquidate industrial metals.

Investors are cautoius about signs of slower growth in China.

"Today was all about China," said Frank McGhee, a trader at Chicago's Integrated Brokerage Services, referring to how worries about the No.2 economy sometimes mattered more in metals markets than developments in the euro zone. China is the world's largest consumer of copper and most other industrial metals.

"At one point, we tried to rally with gold on the uncertainties revolving around North Korea. But that faded as fast as it began," McGhee said.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-Il was pronounced dead on Monday by his country, sparking immediate concern over who was in control of the reclusive state and its nuclear programme.

In China, November housing inflation hit its lowest level this year in a victory for Beijing's campaign to ward off property bubbles as it steadily eases monetary policy to aim for a soft landing in the world's second-largest economy.

The falling home price, in tandem with a sharp easing of China's consumer inflation in November from July's three-year peak, enables Beijing to tilt its policies more towards safeguarding economic growth and away from its top priority of calming inflation just a few months ago.

Tight credit markets in China have also curbed copper purchases.

"Most of the big funds we saw were far more nervous about the outlook for China, rather than Europe. Europe, to a certain extent, is already in the prices," said David Wilson, director of metals research and strategy at Citi.

"There's data coming out of China that is creating a little bit of cooling. As well as the Chinese property data, Chinese premiums seem to have slipped very sharply over the last week, and despite prices being lower last week there hasn't been much Chinese buying to be seen."

DEMAND SUPPORT

But signs that Chinese consumption is gathering speed have limited copper's downside. China acccounts for around 40 percent of world refined copper demand.

"The path of least resistance remains to the downside, but the markets could be caught wrong-footed again if some positive news emerges. Overall we feel the downtrends will rule over the medium term, but the short term is open," FastMarkets said in a note.

LME stocks data <0#MCUSTX-LOC-GRD> on Monday showed a large drawdown of 8,475 tonnes from warehouses in the South Korean port of Gwangyang, a key departure point for shipments to China.

Meanwhile, supply constraints kept underpinning prices. Striking workers at Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's giant Indonesian mine on Saturday delayed until next week a plan to go back to work after a three-month strike because of technical issues, a union spokesman said.

"Given Chinese domestic copper stocks remain low and that the global market continues to run a small deficit, we are becoming more bullish about copper prices in 2012, especially with Chinese monetary and fiscal policy starting to ease," said Macquarie in a note.

Elsewhere, aluminium stocks held in warehouses monitored by the LME hit a record high of 4.87 million tonnes, LME data showed, as the euro zone debt crisis blunts demand as industry destocks ahead of year-end. MAL-STOCKS

LME aluminium closed at $1,962 a tonne, down from $2,005 on Friday. Prices hit their lowest since July 2010 last week at $1,955.75 a tonne. (Additional reporting by Silvia Antonioli and Tom Childs; Editing by David Gregorio)