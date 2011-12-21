(Updates with U.S. copper price; adds new byline, NEW YORK to dateline)
* Euro falls vs dollar as ECB lending rally fades
* Cancelled warrants seen in Vlissingen aluminium stocks
* US home sales for November hint at recovery
By Barani Krishnan and Harpreet Bhal
NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 21 Copper hit a one-week high before
settling off its peaks on Wednesday as the market's initial fervor to cheap
loans for European banks faded as it became clear the move offered little hope
for the region's debt crisis.
A steadier dollar against the euro also limited gains in copper and other
commodities. Seasonally low volume across markets and an on-off appetite for
risk has made the greenback a favorite asset now for investors, traders
said.
Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
untraded in the closing rings but bid at $7,450 a tonne, up $40 or 0.7 percent
higher from Tuesday's close. The session high was above $7,376 -- a peak since
Dec. 13.
In New York, the most-active U.S. copper futures contract, settled
up 2.50 cents, also about 0.7 percent, at $3.3945 a lb. It surged earlier to
$3.4370 -- a high since Dec. 13.
Aside from the lending facility created for euro zone banks by the European
Central Bank, sentiment in copper was also helped by data showing a leap in
China's refined copper imports.
Broader commodities rally and short-covering from some investors who viewed
the metal as over-sold provided further support.
"There is a whole load of year-end book-balancing and short-covering that's
going on now, aside from the fundamental news affecting prices and all that is
shaping the daily trade," said Zach Oxman, managing director at TrendMax Futures
in Encinitas, California.
European banks gobbled 489 billion euros of the European Central Bank's
first ever offering of three-year funding long-term refinancing operation to
struggling banks in the region.
But analysts said the tender was only one of many steps needed to solve the
euro zone debt crisis, and that the euro would remain under selling pressure in
the coming months if European policymakers keep dragging their feet.
"On the surface it looks like there continues to be funding stress," said
analyst Leon Westgate of Standard Bank. "It doesn't really solve any problems;
it just means the liquidity concerns haven't gone away."
In the case of China, buying of refined copper by the country jumped by
nearly 50 percent on the year in November to reach the second-highest level on
record, data showed. China is the world's largest consumer of copper and other
base metals.
In other economic data, U.S. homes sales surged in November, adding to hints
of recovery. But revisions to the data over the last four years showed the
nation's housing recession had been much deeper than previously thought.
VLISSINGEN BOTTLENECK FOR ALUMINIUM
LME's three-month aluminium was untraded at the close but bid put it
at $1,994 versus Tuesday's at $1,962 a tonne.
Aluminium stocks in LME warehouses rose by 30,925 tonnes to another record
high of 4.95 million tonnes, the latest LME data showed. Cancelled warrants
registered for the first time in the Dutch port of Vlissingen, amounting to
145,000 tonnes, or 16 percent of its stocks.<0#MALSTX-LOC-GRD>
This could create a bottleneck for any companies wanting to deliver metal
out, Standard Bank said in a note.
"Using the 1,500 mt/day loading-out rate, there is effectively now a 97-day
queue at that location," it said.
"The 145,000 mt of cancelled warrants at Vlissingen compares to 109,050 mt
of cancelled warrants currently in Detroit."
Zinc, used in galvanizing, closed at $1,851 from $1,838, while tin
finished at at $19,200 from $18,695.
Battery material lead ended at $1,967 from $1,937 and stainless
steel ingredient nickel closed at $18,975 from $18,380.
(Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)