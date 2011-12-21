(Updates with U.S. copper price; adds new byline, NEW YORK to dateline)

* Euro falls vs dollar as ECB lending rally fades

* Cancelled warrants seen in Vlissingen aluminium stocks

* US home sales for November hint at recovery

By Barani Krishnan and Harpreet Bhal

NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 21 Copper hit a one-week high before settling off its peaks on Wednesday as the market's initial fervor to cheap loans for European banks faded as it became clear the move offered little hope for the region's debt crisis.

A steadier dollar against the euro also limited gains in copper and other commodities. Seasonally low volume across markets and an on-off appetite for risk has made the greenback a favorite asset now for investors, traders said.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was untraded in the closing rings but bid at $7,450 a tonne, up $40 or 0.7 percent higher from Tuesday's close. The session high was above $7,376 -- a peak since Dec. 13.

In New York, the most-active U.S. copper futures contract, settled up 2.50 cents, also about 0.7 percent, at $3.3945 a lb. It surged earlier to $3.4370 -- a high since Dec. 13.

Aside from the lending facility created for euro zone banks by the European Central Bank, sentiment in copper was also helped by data showing a leap in China's refined copper imports.

Broader commodities rally and short-covering from some investors who viewed the metal as over-sold provided further support.

"There is a whole load of year-end book-balancing and short-covering that's going on now, aside from the fundamental news affecting prices and all that is shaping the daily trade," said Zach Oxman, managing director at TrendMax Futures in Encinitas, California.

European banks gobbled 489 billion euros of the European Central Bank's first ever offering of three-year funding long-term refinancing operation to struggling banks in the region.

But analysts said the tender was only one of many steps needed to solve the euro zone debt crisis, and that the euro would remain under selling pressure in the coming months if European policymakers keep dragging their feet.

"On the surface it looks like there continues to be funding stress," said analyst Leon Westgate of Standard Bank. "It doesn't really solve any problems; it just means the liquidity concerns haven't gone away."

In the case of China, buying of refined copper by the country jumped by nearly 50 percent on the year in November to reach the second-highest level on record, data showed. China is the world's largest consumer of copper and other base metals.

In other economic data, U.S. homes sales surged in November, adding to hints of recovery. But revisions to the data over the last four years showed the nation's housing recession had been much deeper than previously thought.

VLISSINGEN BOTTLENECK FOR ALUMINIUM

LME's three-month aluminium was untraded at the close but bid put it at $1,994 versus Tuesday's at $1,962 a tonne.

Aluminium stocks in LME warehouses rose by 30,925 tonnes to another record high of 4.95 million tonnes, the latest LME data showed. Cancelled warrants registered for the first time in the Dutch port of Vlissingen, amounting to 145,000 tonnes, or 16 percent of its stocks.<0#MALSTX-LOC-GRD>

This could create a bottleneck for any companies wanting to deliver metal out, Standard Bank said in a note.

"Using the 1,500 mt/day loading-out rate, there is effectively now a 97-day queue at that location," it said.

"The 145,000 mt of cancelled warrants at Vlissingen compares to 109,050 mt of cancelled warrants currently in Detroit."

Zinc, used in galvanizing, closed at $1,851 from $1,838, while tin finished at at $19,200 from $18,695.

Battery material lead ended at $1,967 from $1,937 and stainless steel ingredient nickel closed at $18,975 from $18,380. (Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)