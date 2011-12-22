* U.S data shows signs of pickup in labour market, consumer sentiment * Short-covering fuels copper advance, positions closed ahead of year end * Aluminium cancelled warrants double in Vlissingen By Melanie Burton and Harpreet Bhal LONDON Dec 22 Copper advanced in thin trade on Thursday as upbeat economic data from the United States raised hopes about the outlook for growth in the world's largest economy and demand for metals, with a weak dollar helping cement gains. Three month copper on the London Metal Exchange ended at $7,540 a tonne, up more than 1 percent from a last bid of $7,450 on Wednesday. Confidence was boosted by separate pieces of data showing new U.S. claims for unemployment benefits dropped last week to their lowest in more than 3-1/2 years, while consumer confidence jumped in December to its highest level in six months. "The market is pushing through with a relief rally towards the year-end. We are bullish on the very short-term and believe copper could test $8,000 a tonne by the end of the year or early next year," said Gianclaudio Torlizzi of metals consultancy T-Commodity. "But we are bearish on a longer-term view because there is still a lot of uncertainty out there." Adding to gains for metals was a rebound in the euro against the dollar. A weak dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. unit cheaper for holders of other currencies. Copper is on track to close down by 25 percent this year, having shed almost five percent so far this month, weighed down by prospects for slowing global growth and uncertainty over the outlook for next year. Analysts also said the positive effects of a successful European Central Bank funding operation in the previous session were fading fast. The ECB, in its first-ever three year tender, on Wednesday lent 523 banks a record 489 billion euros ($638 billion), well above the 310 billion euro take-up forecast, and raising hopes that funding strains in the region will abate. "As much as the market was quite positive yesterday about the ECB first long term auction being oversubscribed, and the hope that the money can filter through to the commercial banks, recapitalising Europe, this euphoria dissipated very quickly," said analyst Andrey Kryuchenkov of VTB Capital. The number of outstanding copper futures contracts on the LME has fallen this week, as positions are closed out ahead of year end. "In recent days the base metals have been edging higher and we think that is due to short-covering as traders square up their books ahead of the holidays," said FastMarkets in a note. "However, the firmer prices are if anything just leading to consolidation and as such we would say suggest a pause in the overall down trends." VLISSINGEN CANCELLATIONS A queue for metal is building in the Dutch port of Vlissingen, with a second day of large cancellations of aluminium warrants, the latest LME data showed. Of 907,700 tonnes of aluminium stored in LME sheds, warrants on 500,000 tonnes have been cancelled and are to be drawn out of warehouses. With a minimum LME daily load out rate of 1,500 tonnes per day, rising to 3,000 tonnes when the LME introduces new rules from April, any business wishing to take out metal may have to wait until late July for delivery. Traders also noted very high volumes of aluminium in the February-March contract in recent days as the backwardation, or premium for February over March, disappeared this week. LME aluminium ended at $2,018 a tonne from a last bid of $1,994 on Wednesday, while tin was untraded at the close, but bid at $19,200, flat from Wednesday's close. The Indonesia Commodity & Derivative Exchange's soon-to-be launched physical tin contract will go ahead as planned, despite in-fighting at the smelter association which is supposed to provide material for the contract, an official said on Thursday. Zinc, used in galvanizing, ended at $1,850 from $1,851, battery material lead closed at $2,000 from $1,967 while nickel ended at $18,695 from $18,975. Metal Prices at 1701 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 341.20 2.25 +0.66 444.70 -23.27 LME Alum 2015.50 13.50 +0.67 2470.00 -18.40 LME Cu 7526.75 116.75 +1.58 9600.00 -21.60 LME Lead 2000.00 33.00 +1.68 2550.00 -21.57 LME Nickel 18685.00 -290.00 -1.53 24750.00 -24.51 LME Tin 19175.00 -25.00 -0.13 26900.00 -28.72 LME Zinc 1855.00 4.00 +0.22 2454.00 -24.41 SHFE Alu 15790.00 -45.00 -0.28 16840.00 -6.24 SHFE Cu* 54870.00 250.00 +0.46 71850.00 -23.63 SHFE Zin 14865.00 -35.00 -0.23 19475.00 -23.67 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07