* U.S data shows signs of pickup in labour market, consumer
sentiment
* Short-covering fuels copper advance, positions closed
ahead of year end
* Aluminium cancelled warrants double in Vlissingen
By Melanie Burton and Harpreet Bhal
LONDON Dec 22 Copper advanced in thin
trade on Thursday as upbeat economic data from the United States
raised hopes about the outlook for growth in the world's largest
economy and demand for metals, with a weak dollar helping cement
gains.
Three month copper on the London Metal Exchange
ended at $7,540 a tonne, up more than 1 percent from a last bid
of $7,450 on Wednesday.
Confidence was boosted by separate pieces of data showing
new U.S. claims for unemployment benefits dropped last week to
their lowest in more than 3-1/2 years, while consumer confidence
jumped in December to its highest level in six months.
"The market is pushing through with a relief rally towards
the year-end. We are bullish on the very short-term and believe
copper could test $8,000 a tonne by the end of the year or early
next year," said Gianclaudio Torlizzi of metals consultancy
T-Commodity.
"But we are bearish on a longer-term view because there is
still a lot of uncertainty out there."
Adding to gains for metals was a rebound in the euro against
the dollar. A weak dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S.
unit cheaper for holders of other currencies.
Copper is on track to close down by 25 percent this year,
having shed almost five percent so far this month, weighed down
by prospects for slowing global growth and uncertainty over the
outlook for next year.
Analysts also said the positive effects of a successful
European Central Bank funding operation in the previous session
were fading fast.
The ECB, in its first-ever three year tender, on Wednesday
lent 523 banks a record 489 billion euros ($638 billion), well
above the 310 billion euro take-up forecast, and raising hopes
that funding strains in the region will abate.
"As much as the market was quite positive yesterday about
the ECB first long term auction being oversubscribed, and the
hope that the money can filter through to the commercial banks,
recapitalising Europe, this euphoria dissipated very quickly,"
said analyst Andrey Kryuchenkov of VTB Capital.
The number of outstanding copper futures contracts on the
LME has fallen this week, as positions are closed out ahead of
year end.
"In recent days the base metals have been edging higher and
we think that is due to short-covering as traders square up
their books ahead of the holidays," said FastMarkets in a note.
"However, the firmer prices are if anything just leading to
consolidation and as such we would say suggest a pause in the
overall down trends."
VLISSINGEN CANCELLATIONS
A queue for metal is building in the Dutch port of
Vlissingen, with a second day of large cancellations of
aluminium warrants, the latest LME data showed.
Of 907,700 tonnes of aluminium stored in LME sheds, warrants
on 500,000 tonnes have been cancelled and are to be drawn out of
warehouses.
With a minimum LME daily load out rate of 1,500 tonnes per
day, rising to 3,000 tonnes when the LME introduces new rules
from April, any business wishing to take out metal may have to
wait until late July for delivery.
Traders also noted very high volumes of aluminium in the
February-March contract in recent days as the backwardation, or
premium for February over March, disappeared this week.
LME aluminium ended at $2,018 a tonne from a last
bid of $1,994 on Wednesday, while tin was untraded at
the close, but bid at $19,200, flat from Wednesday's close.
The Indonesia Commodity & Derivative Exchange's soon-to-be
launched physical tin contract will go ahead as planned, despite
in-fighting at the smelter association which is supposed to
provide material for the contract, an official said on Thursday.
Zinc, used in galvanizing, ended at $1,850 from
$1,851, battery material lead closed at $2,000 from
$1,967 while nickel ended at $18,695 from $18,975.
Metal Prices at 1701 GMT
Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in
yuan/T
Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct
move
COMEX Cu 341.20 2.25 +0.66 444.70 -23.27
LME Alum 2015.50 13.50 +0.67 2470.00 -18.40
LME Cu 7526.75 116.75 +1.58 9600.00 -21.60
LME Lead 2000.00 33.00 +1.68 2550.00 -21.57
LME Nickel 18685.00 -290.00 -1.53 24750.00 -24.51
LME Tin 19175.00 -25.00 -0.13 26900.00 -28.72
LME Zinc 1855.00 4.00 +0.22 2454.00 -24.41
SHFE Alu 15790.00 -45.00 -0.28 16840.00 -6.24
SHFE Cu* 54870.00 250.00 +0.46 71850.00 -23.63
SHFE Zin 14865.00 -35.00 -0.23 19475.00 -23.67
** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
* 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07