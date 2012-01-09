(Recasts lead, adds analyst comment, NY copper settlement. Adds second byline/dateline, graphic
* Aluminium helped by production cutbacks
* News from Europe weighs on sentiment
By Chris Kelly and Maytaal Angel
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 9 Copper lost some ground on Monday as a lack of
clear resolution to Europe's funding crisis continued to be a major headwind for investors,
clouding global recovery prospects, and with it, demand for industrial metals.
Other metals ended in positive territory, however. Aluminium was underpinned by production
cutbacks, while zinc, lead and nickel were helped by the prospect of output reductions and the
fact that prices are near production costs.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at $7,496 a tonne from $7,580
at the close on Friday. The metal, used in power and construction, lost 21 percent of its value
last year - the first drop in two years.
In New York, the key March COMEX copper contract settled down 1.9 cent at $3.4160 per
lb.
"Copper and the industrial metals are going to be held back pretty significantly if we do
not see Europe resolve this situation," said Zachary Oxman, managing director with TrendMax in
Encinitas, California.
"In 2012, you're going to see the industrial metals underperform against the precious
metals. At this point, the spread would be to buy precious and sell industrials, and I think
that spread widens."
Data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed money managers continued to
hold a bearish stance in copper for the week ended Jan. 3, a bet they have held on to for the
past 16 weeks, as European debt jitters and signs of slowing growth in top consumer China
dampened demand prospects.
Reinforcing demand concerns, the Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which
tracks rates to ship dry commodities, fell to its lowest in nearly five months on Monday.
Attention was focused on a meeting between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French
President Nicolas Sarkozy on the region's debt crisis. Merkel and Sarkozy insisted after talks
in Berlin that private sector bondholders must share in reducing Greece's debt burden, along
with new European and IMF lending.
"As much as U.S. numbers are improving, there is nothing positive coming out of Europe,"
said VTB Capital analyst Andrey Kryuchenkov.
He added: "The crisis in Europe is affecting exports in China, and for the Chinese to start
restocking we need to see price pullbacks."
Copper had firmed on Friday after data showed U.S. employment growth accelerated last month
and the jobless rate dropped to a near three-year low, the strongest evidence yet the economic
recovery is gaining steam.
GERMAN EXPORTS UP IN NOVEMBER
Limiting falls in copper, data earlier showed German exports jumped in November, suggesting
fourth-quarter gross domestic product for Europe's bulwark economy may be stronger than
expected, though its industrial output that month was subdued.
Looking ahead, investors are awaiting trade data from China, due on Tuesday, to gauge
whether the world's largest consumer of copper is continuing to import more metal on a monthly
basis.
"Given the fact that prices in China have held up better than elsewhere, traders have the
incentive to import more metal into China," Credit Suisse said in a note.
"Rising metals imports would be positive for prices, in our view. However, we would not
become overly optimistic just yet. European politics could still trigger erratic price moves
this week."
A busy week of government bond issues is planned in Europe featuring triple-A issuers
Germany, the Netherlands and Austria and capped by sales of new debt by Spain and Italy on
Thursday and Friday.
The debt auctions are expected to total more than 21 billion euros.
Aluminium closed at $2,108 per tonne, from $2,069.
Last week, Alcoa, the largest U.S. aluminium producer, said it would close its smelter in
Alcoa, Tennessee, and two potlines at its Rockdale, Texas, smelter, representing 7 percent of
the company's total capacity.
It also plans to curtail aluminium production in Italy and Spain. The plants are among the
highest-cost in the Alcoa system, the company said.
Analysts say more aluminium makers will follow in Alcoa's footsteps in the next few months
and cut production, helping to reduce oversupply and support prices.
Tin closed at $19,800 a tonne from $19,850.
Refined tin shipments from Indonesia, the world's top exporter, nearly doubled in December
after smelters abandoned a self-imposed shipping stoppage and released stocks.
Lead closed at $1,966 a tonne from $1,959, nickel at $19,100 from $18,700,
and zinc closed at $1,879 from $1,853.
Metal Prices at 1808 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct
move
COMEX Cu 341.90 -1.60 -0.47 444.70 -23.12
LME Alum 2107.00 38.00 +1.84 2470.00 -14.70
LME Cu 7496.00 -84.00 -1.11 9600.00 -21.92
LME Lead 1965.00 6.00 +0.31 2550.00 -22.94
LME Nickel 19100.00 400.00 +2.14 24750.00 -22.83
LME Tin 19800.00 -50.00 -0.25 26900.00 -26.39
LME Zinc 1879.00 26.00 +1.40 2454.00 -23.43
SHFE Alu 15945.00 10.00 +0.06 16840.00 -5.31
SHFE Cu* 55490.00 -410.00 -0.73 71850.00 -22.77
SHFE Zin 14740.00 10.00 +0.07 19475.00 -24.31
** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
* 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07
(Additional reporting by Marcy Nicholson in New York; Editing by Anthony Barker and Sofina
Mirza-Reid)