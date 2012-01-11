(Recasts; adds New York dateline, New York closing copper price, graphics and analyst comments)

* Copper pushes up to one-month high

* Norsk Hydro plans production cuts at Australian plant

* Momentum stalls at 100-day moving average

* Euro drops to 16-month low vs dollar

* Coming up: U.S. weekly jobless clais data Thursday

By Chris Kelly and Susan Thomas

NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 11 Copper rose to its priciest level in more than a month on Wednesday, building on the prior session's 3-percent price surge, and is near key technical resistance that could trigger further gains if pierced.

Copper's gains bucked broader market trends toward safer haven assets like gold and bonds after a warning from Fitch Ratings agency about troubled European debt reinforced fears about the impact of the region's funding crisis on the global economy.

While risk aversion hit other commodity markets like oil and grains, industrial metals held firm, encouraged by data on Tuesday showing a surge in China's copper imports for December -- a sign that demand from the metal-consuming Asian giant may improve.

London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper rose $40 to end at $7,785 a tonne, after failing to hold on to an earlier trade through its 100-day moving average.

In New York, the key March COMEX contract firmed 3.30 cents, or about 1 percent, to settle at $3.5460 per lb, after dealing between $3.4705 and $3.5565.

The gains pushed the benchmark contract up against its own 100-day moving average, and toward the top of its triangle chart pattern.

"I'd like to see $3.60 to $3.75 to confirm a breakout to the upside," said Mark Arbeter, chief technical strategist of S&P Capital IQ. "What we don't want to see is copper break down out of this triangle, which would be $3.30 area. That would be negative for both the metals and possibly the stock market."

Technicals aside, copper will continue to be pushed and pulled by the headlines out of Europe and Chinese data.

"I wouldn't be too excited about metals at the moment. Copper has been rangebound for the last few weeks with the upside capped around the $8,000 level. It's all about the euro zone debt crisis," said Andrey Kryuchenkov, analyst at VTB Capital.

The euro fell to a 16-month low against the dollar after the Fitch warning, capping further upside in the dollar-denominated metals by making them more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Looking further ahead, LME copper could touch record levels near $10,000 a tonne by the end of the year, according to the chief economist at trading house Trafigura, with tin seen rising to $25,000 to $30,000 a tonne by year-end while zinc could hit $2,400 to $2,500 a tonne.

PRODUCTION CUTS

Chinese imports of aluminium also rose last month to help support aluminium prices as did news of production cuts.

Norway's Norsk Hydro became the latest aluminium producer to cut production due to economic uncertainty and high costs, announcing plans to curtail output at a plant in Australia.

Last week, Alcoa Inc, the largest U.S. producer of aluminium, was the first to announce a cutback in response to steep aluminium price falls, slashing annual global smelting capacity by 12 percent.

This could signal cuts at China producers too.

"A substantial chunk of the industry (in China) is likely to be in negative territory given where prices are at the minute," Brown said.

"Plus you've got the emphasis on environmental policies, energy intensity policies, so we think there is pressure to constrain Chinese output of aluminium."

However, there are still plentiful inventories of aluminium in warehouses, keeping a lid on further rises in the price of the metal.

Three-month aluminium edged up $1 to endeat $2,165 a tonne. (Reporting by Chris Kelly, Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)