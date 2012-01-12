LONDON Jan 12 Copper prices rose to a fresh one-month high on Thursday, as the euro rose against the dollar following a Spanish bond auction that saw solid demand.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange rose to $7,894 a tonne by 0955 GMT, up 1.4 percent from a close of $7,785 on Wednesday, having earlier hit its highest level since Dec. 8 at $7,906.50. (Reporting by Harpreet Bhal; editing by Jason Neely)