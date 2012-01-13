* S&P could downgrade several euro zone countries on Fri - source * Tepid Italian debt sale signals euro zone crisis not over * Copper cancelled warrants climb to highest since May 09 By Tom Childs and Harpreet Bhal LONDON Jan 13 Copper prices fell on Friday as speculation ratings agency Standard & Poor's could downgrade a number of euro zone countries prompted a pull back in assets perceived as risky, but improving fundamentals capped further falls in the metal. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was untraded at the close, but bid at $8,000 a tonne from a close of $8,005 on Thursday. Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's is set to downgrade several euro zone countries, not including Germany, on Friday, a senior euro zone government source said. The source did not say which countries' debt ratings would be downgraded. The news prompted a sell-off in European and U.S. equities, and dragged the euro to a fresh 16-month low versus the dollar. "That's not good news (but) to a certain extent it's not surprising, the mood in Europe is unremittingly gloomy. Europe is still in grave difficulties... so any downgrades that occur will be a reflection of the difficult conditions we will be in for some time," said Nic Brown head of commodity research at Natixis. "The downgrade (speculation) is feeding through into currency markets and we've got a strong negative correlation between the dollar and commodities on days when there's a perception of elevated risks." The metal had earlier come under pressure after a lacklustre Italian debt sale signalled Europe's economic crisis remained unresolved. Analysts also expected a slowdown in Chinese consumer buying before a week-long break. "Firstly, we've got the Lunar New Year coming up, so it's going to be quiet," he said. "The eurozone is also not going to resolve itself overnight," VTB Capital analyst Andrey Kryuchenkov said. Still, Goldman Sachs said it expected upside copper prices citing greater supply risks and stronger fundamentals. "We view gold and copper as providing the best value opportunities relative to our view of fundamentals in 2012," the investment bank said on Friday, citing remaining risks of substantial supply shortfalls. CANCELLED WARRANTS Losses in copper were limited by brightening fundamentals for the metal, with cancelled warrants for copper in LME-registered warehouses at 18.5 percent of total stocks, its highest level since May 2009. "Today's rise again in cancelled warrants also points to further inventory draws in the weeks ahead," Barclays Capital said in a note. "The increase was mainly in New Orleans and we believe that this is going to end-user demand with U.S. economic data pointing to a pick up in the momentum of economic activity." But for now, interest from Chinese metals consumers has tailed off ahead of the long Lunar New Year break, and orderbooks so far for 2012 look meagre, said Grace Qu, a copper analyst with consultancy CRU in Beijing. "Maybe European debt issues will exacerbate copper during the Lunar New Year, so consumers are not purchasing a lot of cathode. They are very cautious, they will just take profits," Qu said. China's businesses are shut the week of Jan. 22 for the Lunar New Year celebrations. China is the world's biggest copper consumer, accounting for around 40 percent of refined demand. Three-month aluminium ended at $2,145 from $2,162 at the close on Thursday. Zinc closed at $1,960 from $1,967 and lead was at $2,011 from $2,035. Tin ended at $21,050 from $21,070 and nickel was at $19,600 from $19,700. Metal Prices at 1709 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 362.50 -2.20 -0.60 444.70 -18.48 LME Alum 2145.00 -17.00 -0.79 2470.00 -13.16 LME Cu 7978.75 -26.25 -0.33 9600.00 -16.89 LME Lead 2022.25 -12.75 -0.63 2550.00 -20.70 LME Nickel 19521.00 -179.00 -0.91 24750.00 -21.13 LME Tin 21060.00 -10.00 -0.05 26900.00 -21.71 LME Zinc 1959.25 -7.75 -0.39 2454.00 -20.16 SHFE Alu 16165.00 20.00 +0.12 16840.00 -4.01 SHFE Cu* 58000.00 600.00 +1.05 71850.00 -19.28 SHFE Zin 15290.00 105.00 +0.69 19475.00 -21.49 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07