(Rewrites, updates prices, market activity to New York closing;
adds second byline, dateline, previously LONDON)
* Aluminium stocks hit record high, rise above 5 million
tonnes
* Copper inventories drop to 13-month low
* Aluminium cuts not enough to offset oversupply, stocks
By Chris Kelly and Silvia Antonioli
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 17 Copper rallied
on Tuesday to its highest price in nearly three
months, as upbeat Chinese economic data fed hopes that officials
in the world's top metals consumer will try to stimulate growth.
Daily copper trading volume was heavy again, as investors
kept betting on the metal's upbeat supply/demand prospects in
2012 while brushing aside Europe's debt woes. Buying was also
encouraged by a downbeat fourth-quarter production report from
global miner Rio Tinto , and another large
inventory withdrawal from London warehouses.
Within the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index on
Tuesday, copper's performance was second only to aluminium's
3-percent surge. Both metals fed off of China's positive
data stream and the prospect of easier monetary policy in the
metals-consuming giant, analysts said.
Chinese data showed the economy of the country that accounts
for about 40 percent of global copper demand grew by 8.9 percent
in the fourth quarter. Quarterly growth, while stronger than
forecast, was China's slowest in 2-1/2 years, feeding hopes for
easier monetary policy.
"There's every reason, not withstanding these numbers, to
think that policy is going to shift from restraining inflation
to helping growth," Said Peter Buchanan, commodities analyst and
senior economist at CIBC in Toronto.
London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper peaked
at $8,262 a tonne, its highest since the end of October, before
ending the day up $111 at $8,200.
In New York, the key March COMEX contract shot up by
9.25 cents or 2.5 percent to settle at $3.7295 per lb, after
moving from $3.5940 to its own multi-month peak at $3.7590.
Volumes stood near 70,000 lots in late New York trade,
nearly two-thirds above the 30-day norm, according to
preliminary Thomson Reuters data.
Some investors believe China will ease monetary policy soon
due to slower growth and subdued inflation which eased to a
15-month low in December.
A weaker dollar against the euro also supported industrial
metals, making them cheaper for non-U.S. investors. The euro
rose for the first time in three trading sessions as the Chinese
data and a jump in German investor sentiment data gave risk
sentiment a shot in the arm.
But investors remained jittery about prospects of a Greek
debt default, which some fear could happen as soon as March when
14.5 billion euros of bond redemptions fall due.
"The consensus is we'll probably see a soft landing in China
(but) you've got to remain cautious because of what's happening
in Europe ... Greece is bankrupt (but) the market is brushing
off bearish news," said Jaspar Crawley, metals broker at
Triland.
RECORD ALUMINIUM STOCKS
Market watchers said fundamental factors also underpin
copper prices. Falling inventories of copper in LME-monitored
warehouses point to improving demand.
Copper stocks MCU-STOCKS fell 1,150 tonnes to 353,425
tonnes, their lowest in more than 13 months.
A sharp drop in Rio Tinto's fourth-quarter copper output
added to the bullish fundamental picture.
In aluminium, LME stockpiles MAL-STOCKS grew to a record
above 5 million tonnes.
The build-up was due to large shipments into the Dutch port
of Vlissingen and also into Detroit and came as the LME's
January contract rolled over. The LME allows physical settlement
of contracts. <0#MALSTX-LOC-GRD>
In November, traders said large inflows were expected over
the end of 2011 as a souring economic outlook curbed demand and
a European dollar crunch intensified the need for cash.
Metal is sometimes delivered into LME warehouses
because the cheaper finance can be secured against it.
Aluminium ended up 3 percent at $2,227 a tonne,
after hitting a 2-1/2-month high at $2,228.
Prices of the metal have been boosted by production cuts
announced by U.S. aluminium producer Alcoa and Norwegian
producer Norsk Hydro.
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli lin London and Chris Kelly in
New York; Editing by David Gregorio)