(Rewrites, updates prices, market activity to New York closing; adds second byline, dateline, previously LONDON) * Aluminium stocks hit record high, rise above 5 million tonnes * Copper inventories drop to 13-month low * Aluminium cuts not enough to offset oversupply, stocks By Chris Kelly and Silvia Antonioli NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 17 Copper rallied on Tuesday to its highest price in nearly three months, as upbeat Chinese economic data fed hopes that officials in the world's top metals consumer will try to stimulate growth. Daily copper trading volume was heavy again, as investors kept betting on the metal's upbeat supply/demand prospects in 2012 while brushing aside Europe's debt woes. Buying was also encouraged by a downbeat fourth-quarter production report from global miner Rio Tinto , and another large inventory withdrawal from London warehouses. Within the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index on Tuesday, copper's performance was second only to aluminium's 3-percent surge. Both metals fed off of China's positive data stream and the prospect of easier monetary policy in the metals-consuming giant, analysts said. Chinese data showed the economy of the country that accounts for about 40 percent of global copper demand grew by 8.9 percent in the fourth quarter. Quarterly growth, while stronger than forecast, was China's slowest in 2-1/2 years, feeding hopes for easier monetary policy. "There's every reason, not withstanding these numbers, to think that policy is going to shift from restraining inflation to helping growth," Said Peter Buchanan, commodities analyst and senior economist at CIBC in Toronto. London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper peaked at $8,262 a tonne, its highest since the end of October, before ending the day up $111 at $8,200. In New York, the key March COMEX contract shot up by 9.25 cents or 2.5 percent to settle at $3.7295 per lb, after moving from $3.5940 to its own multi-month peak at $3.7590. Volumes stood near 70,000 lots in late New York trade, nearly two-thirds above the 30-day norm, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data. Some investors believe China will ease monetary policy soon due to slower growth and subdued inflation which eased to a 15-month low in December. A weaker dollar against the euro also supported industrial metals, making them cheaper for non-U.S. investors. The euro rose for the first time in three trading sessions as the Chinese data and a jump in German investor sentiment data gave risk sentiment a shot in the arm. But investors remained jittery about prospects of a Greek debt default, which some fear could happen as soon as March when 14.5 billion euros of bond redemptions fall due. "The consensus is we'll probably see a soft landing in China (but) you've got to remain cautious because of what's happening in Europe ... Greece is bankrupt (but) the market is brushing off bearish news," said Jaspar Crawley, metals broker at Triland. RECORD ALUMINIUM STOCKS Market watchers said fundamental factors also underpin copper prices. Falling inventories of copper in LME-monitored warehouses point to improving demand. Copper stocks MCU-STOCKS fell 1,150 tonnes to 353,425 tonnes, their lowest in more than 13 months. A sharp drop in Rio Tinto's fourth-quarter copper output added to the bullish fundamental picture. In aluminium, LME stockpiles MAL-STOCKS grew to a record above 5 million tonnes. The build-up was due to large shipments into the Dutch port of Vlissingen and also into Detroit and came as the LME's January contract rolled over. The LME allows physical settlement of contracts. <0#MALSTX-LOC-GRD> In November, traders said large inflows were expected over the end of 2011 as a souring economic outlook curbed demand and a European dollar crunch intensified the need for cash. Metal is sometimes delivered into LME warehouses because the cheaper finance can be secured against it. Aluminium ended up 3 percent at $2,227 a tonne, after hitting a 2-1/2-month high at $2,228. Prices of the metal have been boosted by production cuts announced by U.S. aluminium producer Alcoa and Norwegian producer Norsk Hydro. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli lin London and Chris Kelly in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)