(Rewrites, adds New York dateline, updates with New York closing copper price, adds graphic and analyst comments)

* Copper rally slows as Greece resumes debt talks

* China new home prices fall in December

* Copper stocks down to fresh 13-month low

* Coming up: U.S. December housing starts data Thursday

By Chris Kelly and Harpreet Bhal

NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 18 A two-day rally in the euro versus the dollar helped copper to stand firm near a 2-1/2-month peak on Wednesday even as the broader market's risk appetite waned in front of a crucial round of Greek debt restructuring talks this week.

Volumes eased a bit as investors wrestled with the uncertain outcome of any Greek debt deal and growing fears about further economic cooling in China. Reports about a possible increase in the International Monetary Fund's lending capabilities, which helped to underpin the euro and steer global equity markets higher.

But copper's rally -- up about 7.5 percent since the start of the year -- may soon run out of steam as European debt issues remain in the headlines and Chinese buying, which accounts for close to 40 percent of the world's copper demand, begins to slow in front of the week-long Lunar New Year holiday next week.

"I think the euro crisis isn't over yet; we'll have more pain so I'd be cautious jumping in now," said INTL FC Stone senior commodity analyst Edward Meir.

"The Chinese numbers weren't bad but we know growth is slowing... I think we'll see the market moving sideways in the next few weeks."

London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper rose $35 to end at $8,235 a tonne, well within reach of the prior session's peak at $8,262 -- its priciest level since late October.

In New York, the key March COMEX contract firmed 2.30 cents to settle at $3.7525 per lb, maintaining momentum near the prior session's 2-1/2-month peak at $3.7590. Short-term technical support was also seen, with the cross-overs of some simple moving averages.

"You're getting a bullish cross-over, with the 10-day taking out the 100-day (moving average) ... the 20-day is taking out the 50-day. Those are positive cross-overs," said Charles Nedoss, senior account manager and metals analyst with Olympus Futures in Chicago.

"The $3.40 (level) looks like good support ... we broke out from there, all within a strong dollar environment."

Volumes stood at about 52,000 lots in late New York business, a little more than 20 percent above the 30-day norm, but down from Tuesday's pace, preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed.

Momentum waned as investors turned their attention to Greece, which returned to the negotiating table with its creditors following a breakdown in talks last week.

Helping limit weakness was a rise in the euro to a session high against the dollar, after reports about a possible increase in the International Monetary Fund's lending capabilities and a comment from Fitch saying it does not expect Italy to default.

A weak dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. unit cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Copper prices fell by around 21 percent last year, its first annual drop since 2008, as an uncertain global economic outlook raised fears about the metal's demand prospects.

CHINA CONCERNS

Investors' focus also remained on the prospects for demand from China, due to growing concerns about the country's economic outlook and the impact on business from the Lunar New Year holiday.

Data on Wednesday showed China's new home prices fell for a third straight month in December and may drop further as Beijing sticks to its campaign to bring housing costs back to levels that the government considers reasonable.

"Our economists are also expecting China to cut its reserve requirement ratio for banks sometime this week, and weak property prices could be a catalyst for this event," ANZ analysts said in a note.

Copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses extended their bullish trend, dropping by 925 tonnes to a fresh 13-month low. MCU-STOCKS

In industry news, Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold's Indonesian unit has restarted copper concentrate shipments to a smelter on Java island, a company official said on Wednesday, after workers ended a three-month strike last month.

In other metals, aluminium closed down $23 at $2,204 a tonne.

Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro will close one of three production lines at its Kurri Kurri plant in Australia, taking 60,000 metric tonnes a year off the weak metals market. (Editing by Anthony Barker; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)