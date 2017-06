SHANGHAI Jan 19 London copper hit a four-month high on Thursday after news that the International Monetary Fund was seeking to raise funds to tackle the euro zone debt crisis tempered worries over European funding troubles and boosted risk appetite.

LME copper hit $8,322 a tonne, its highest since mid-September before trading at $8,309 by 0102 GMT, up from a close of $8,235 a tonne on Wednesday. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)