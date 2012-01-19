(Rewrites, adds New York dateline, updates with New York closing copper price,
* Copper extends New year rally as European debt fears ebb
* Risk sentiment up on solid response to European bond auctions
* Freeport sees improving copper markets in United States-CEO
* Copper stocks in LME warehouses fall to fresh 13-mth low
* Coming up: Weekly Shanghai metals inventory data Friday
By Chris Kelly and Harpreet Bhal
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 19 Copper extended gains into a
fourth day on Thursday as euro zone debt jitters eased and demand prospects from
two of the world's largest buyers improved, helping propel prices to their
highest in four months.
Copper rose with other risk assets like equities and the euro, which shot to
a two-week high against the dollar, after two solid European bond auctions
offset some of the recent broader market fears over funding costs and worries
about a potential Greek debt default.
Growing expectations that China may soon begin to implement easier monetary
policies in an effort to shore up cooling economic growth and another batch of
positive data from the United States added to the red metal's upbeat tone,
keeping its New Year rally -- now at 10.5 percent -- intact.
"There's some decent numbers coming out of the U.S., there's greater
confidence in Europe and there's a potential for support coming out of China to
avoid a hard landing," said Deutsche Bank analyst Daniel Brebner.
"This is a critical quarter, there's growing confidence that the euro zone
can stay together and will stay together and that politicians will come together
to support the region."
London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper was bid up more than 1
percent at $8,360 a tonne at the kerb close from $8,235 on Wednesday. Earlier in
the session, it reached its highest level since Sept. 20, at $8,410.
In New York, the active March COMEX contract tacked on 4.80 cents or
1.3 percent, to settle at $3.8005 per lb. It moved between $3.7570 and its own
four-month high at $3.8215.
Feeding the improved risk sentiment, Spain passed its biggest test of market
sentiment so far this year, selling more longer-term debt than hoped, while
France raised almost 9.5 billion euros in its first bond auctions since Standard
& Poor's stripped the country of its AAA rating last Friday.
On the other side of the Atlantic, U.S. numbers continues to reflect a
healthier outlook for the world's largest economy. U.S. jobless claims fell to
near a four-year low last week, while inflation readings in December were tame.
U.S. single family housing starts, which account for a larger share of new home
construction, rose 4.4 percent, adding to views that the housing market decline
has bottomed and home construction will contribute to economic growth this year.
The housing data backed a bullish outlook from Freeport-McMoRan Copper &
Gold Inc's chief executive, who in a fourth-quarter earnings conference
call with Wall Street analysts, said he saw improvement in the U.S. construction
sector.
"We're seeing a fairly positive outlook by our downstream customers in the
United States. Certain sectors are strong, including automobiles and export
related sectors, and there's some improvement even in the construction
business," CEO Richard Adkerson said.
The euro was up versus the dollar, making dollar-priced metals cheaper for
European investors, with talks between Greece and its creditors still
proceeding.
Three sources close to the discussion said more progress is needed before a
bond swap to reduce the country's towering debt pile is reached.
Copper prices fell by around 21 percent last year, the first annual drop
since 2008, as an uncertain global economic outlook raised fears about the
metal's demand prospects.
FALLING STOCKS
Copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses continued to show a declining
trend, dropping by 1,300 tonnes to a fresh 13-month low of 351,200 tonnes, which
indicates demand for physical metal is gathering pace. MCU-STOCKS
Upbeat news on supply capped gains in copper, however. Pan Pacific Copper
, Japan's biggest copper smelter, has recently received copper
concentrate shipments from the Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Grasberg
mine in Indonesia after a three-month strike at the mine ended in December.
Aurubis AG, Europe's largest copper producer, warned of slowing
demand and price volatility on Thursday, although profits were up 84 percent in
its last financial year.
"Price volatility is to be expected ... We expect uncertainty in the further
demand trend in our copper product sales," the company said, while also saying
there was good cause to expect metal prices to remain high.
In other metals, aluminium peaked at a three-month high at $2,237.75
a tonne, before ending at $2,232 -- up more than 1 percent from Wednesday's
close.
Zinc ended up $29 at $2,030 a tonne, having earlier hit its highest
since early December at $2,035. Lead firmed $44 to close at $2,183 a
tonne, after reaching its priciest level since late September at $2,187.
Tin ended up $120 at $21,900 a tonne, having earlier risen to its
highest since mid-November at $22,135 and nickel jumped $705 or 3.6
percent to finish at $20,200 a tonne, just shy of an earlier 3-month top at
$20,201.
Metal Prices at 1942 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct
move
COMEX Cu 379.55 4.30 +1.15 343.60 10.46
LME Alum 2231.00 27.00 +1.23 2020.00 10.45
LME Cu 8360.00 125.00 +1.52 7600.00 10.00
LME Lead 2182.00 43.00 +2.01 2035.00 7.22
LME Nickel 20185.00 690.00 +3.54 18710.00 7.88
LME Tin 21850.00 70.00 +0.32 19200.00 13.80
LME Zinc 2030.00 29.00 +1.45 1845.00 10.03
SHFE Alu 16365.00 -5.00 -0.03 15845.00 3.28
SHFE Cu* 60560.00 1110.00 +1.87 55360.00 9.39
SHFE Zin 15660.00 155.00 +1.00 14795.00 5.85
** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
* 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07
