(Rewrites, adds New York dateline, updates with New York closing copper price, adds graphic and Freeport market outlook) * Copper extends New year rally as European debt fears ebb * Risk sentiment up on solid response to European bond auctions * Freeport sees improving copper markets in United States-CEO * Copper stocks in LME warehouses fall to fresh 13-mth low * Coming up: Weekly Shanghai metals inventory data Friday By Chris Kelly and Harpreet Bhal NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 19 Copper extended gains into a fourth day on Thursday as euro zone debt jitters eased and demand prospects from two of the world's largest buyers improved, helping propel prices to their highest in four months. Copper rose with other risk assets like equities and the euro, which shot to a two-week high against the dollar, after two solid European bond auctions offset some of the recent broader market fears over funding costs and worries about a potential Greek debt default. Growing expectations that China may soon begin to implement easier monetary policies in an effort to shore up cooling economic growth and another batch of positive data from the United States added to the red metal's upbeat tone, keeping its New Year rally -- now at 10.5 percent -- intact. "There's some decent numbers coming out of the U.S., there's greater confidence in Europe and there's a potential for support coming out of China to avoid a hard landing," said Deutsche Bank analyst Daniel Brebner. "This is a critical quarter, there's growing confidence that the euro zone can stay together and will stay together and that politicians will come together to support the region." London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper was bid up more than 1 percent at $8,360 a tonne at the kerb close from $8,235 on Wednesday. Earlier in the session, it reached its highest level since Sept. 20, at $8,410. In New York, the active March COMEX contract tacked on 4.80 cents or 1.3 percent, to settle at $3.8005 per lb. It moved between $3.7570 and its own four-month high at $3.8215. Feeding the improved risk sentiment, Spain passed its biggest test of market sentiment so far this year, selling more longer-term debt than hoped, while France raised almost 9.5 billion euros in its first bond auctions since Standard & Poor's stripped the country of its AAA rating last Friday. On the other side of the Atlantic, U.S. numbers continues to reflect a healthier outlook for the world's largest economy. U.S. jobless claims fell to near a four-year low last week, while inflation readings in December were tame. U.S. single family housing starts, which account for a larger share of new home construction, rose 4.4 percent, adding to views that the housing market decline has bottomed and home construction will contribute to economic growth this year. The housing data backed a bullish outlook from Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's chief executive, who in a fourth-quarter earnings conference call with Wall Street analysts, said he saw improvement in the U.S. construction sector. "We're seeing a fairly positive outlook by our downstream customers in the United States. Certain sectors are strong, including automobiles and export related sectors, and there's some improvement even in the construction business," CEO Richard Adkerson said. The euro was up versus the dollar, making dollar-priced metals cheaper for European investors, with talks between Greece and its creditors still proceeding. Three sources close to the discussion said more progress is needed before a bond swap to reduce the country's towering debt pile is reached. Copper prices fell by around 21 percent last year, the first annual drop since 2008, as an uncertain global economic outlook raised fears about the metal's demand prospects. FALLING STOCKS Copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses continued to show a declining trend, dropping by 1,300 tonnes to a fresh 13-month low of 351,200 tonnes, which indicates demand for physical metal is gathering pace. MCU-STOCKS Upbeat news on supply capped gains in copper, however. Pan Pacific Copper , Japan's biggest copper smelter, has recently received copper concentrate shipments from the Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Grasberg mine in Indonesia after a three-month strike at the mine ended in December. Aurubis AG, Europe's largest copper producer, warned of slowing demand and price volatility on Thursday, although profits were up 84 percent in its last financial year. "Price volatility is to be expected ... We expect uncertainty in the further demand trend in our copper product sales," the company said, while also saying there was good cause to expect metal prices to remain high. In other metals, aluminium peaked at a three-month high at $2,237.75 a tonne, before ending at $2,232 -- up more than 1 percent from Wednesday's close. Zinc ended up $29 at $2,030 a tonne, having earlier hit its highest since early December at $2,035. Lead firmed $44 to close at $2,183 a tonne, after reaching its priciest level since late September at $2,187. Tin ended up $120 at $21,900 a tonne, having earlier risen to its highest since mid-November at $22,135 and nickel jumped $705 or 3.6 percent to finish at $20,200 a tonne, just shy of an earlier 3-month top at $20,201. Metal Prices at 1942 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 379.55 4.30 +1.15 343.60 10.46 LME Alum 2231.00 27.00 +1.23 2020.00 10.45 LME Cu 8360.00 125.00 +1.52 7600.00 10.00 LME Lead 2182.00 43.00 +2.01 2035.00 7.22 LME Nickel 20185.00 690.00 +3.54 18710.00 7.88 LME Tin 21850.00 70.00 +0.32 19200.00 13.80 LME Zinc 2030.00 29.00 +1.45 1845.00 10.03 SHFE Alu 16365.00 -5.00 -0.03 15845.00 3.28 SHFE Cu* 60560.00 1110.00 +1.87 55360.00 9.39 SHFE Zin 15660.00 155.00 +1.00 14795.00 5.85 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Editing by Anthony Barker and Bob Burgdorfer)