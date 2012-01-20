* Copper heads for second week of gains * Spain, France successfully sell bonds * U.S. jobless claims decline * Coming Up: U.S. existing home sales; 2300 GMT (Updates prices) By Melanie Burton and Jane Lee SHANGHAI, Jan 20 London copper steadied on Friday near a four-month high after manufacturing data from China showing a sluggish start to the year tempered near-term expectations of demand from the world's top consumer of the metal. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded at $8,380 a tonne, up 0.2 percent, by 0649 GMT. It earlier rose to $8,428.50 a tonne, its highest since Sept. 20. Prices have increased 4.9 percent this week. The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.7 percent to 60,740 yuan ($9,600) a tonne. The exchange will be closed all of next week for the Lunar New Year holidays. China's manufacturers started 2012 in a sluggish mode, suggesting Beijing will keep pulling pro-growth policy levers despite some early signs that a downward drift in factory activity is slowing, a survey of purchasing managers showed on Friday. The HSBC flash manufacturing purchasing managers' index, the earliest indicator of China's industrial activity, stood at 48.8 in January, a slight improvement on the 48.7 final reading of the December index that put the indicator at a three-month high. "This is the third sub-50 read in a row so that's going to be disappointing for the market," said Nick Trevethan, a Singapore-based analyst at ANZ Research. "However, there were some encouraging elements from within the data, particularly on the export side. It makes more target easing, particularly in the reserve requirements ratio, very probable. The government is likely to target the small and medium-sized business sector, which should be positive for industrial metals longer term." EUROPE DEBT SALE The improving investor confidence came after Spain sold more longer-term debt than expected, while France raised almost 9.5 billion euros in its first bond auctions since Standard & Poor's stripped the country of its AAA rating last week. Signs the U.S. economy is recovering also helped underpin sentiment towards metals. U.S. jobless claims fell to near a four-year low last week, while inflation readings in December were tame. U.S. single family housing starts, which account for a larger share of new home construction, rose 4.4 percent. Base metals prices at 0653 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8373.00 13.00 +0.16 10.17 SHFE CU FUT APR2 60680 120 +0.20 9.61 HG COPPER MAR2 380.70 0.65 +0.17 10.80 LME Alum 2222.00 -10.00 -0.45 10.00 SHFE AL FUT APR2 16400 35 +0.21 3.50 LME Zinc 2030.00 0.00 +0.00 10.03 SHFE ZN FUT APR2 15785 125 +0.80 6.69 LME Nickel 20320.00 120.00 +0.59 8.61 LME Lead 2179.00 -4.00 -0.18 7.08 SHFE PB FUT 16120.00 120.00 +0.75 5.46 LME Tin 21880.00 -20.00 -0.09 13.96 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1294 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ($1=6.3167 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)