By Susan Thomas and Harpreet Bhal
LONDON, Jan 20 Copper fell on Friday after
manufacturing data from China showing a lacklustre start to the
year reduced expectations of demand from the world's top
consumer of the metal, with a weak euro putting further pressure
on prices.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
(LME) closed at $8,225 a tonne, down 1.6 percent from a last bid
of $8,360 on Thursday.
Earlier it hit $8,428.50, its highest since Sept. 20. Prices
are up around 3.5 percent this week, a second week of gains.
China's manufacturers started 2012 in a sluggish mode,
suggesting Beijing will keep pulling pro-growth policy levers,
despite some early signs that a downward drift in factory
activity is slowing, a survey of purchasing managers showed on
Friday.
Looking ahead into next week, analysts expect trading
activity to be subdued due to the week-long Lunar New Year
holiday in China.
"I expect to see sideways trading next week because of the
Lunar New Year, given that China is one of the major markets for
base metals," said Peter Fertig, a consultant at Quantitative
Commodity Research.
"On the other hand, we still have developments in the euro
zone which could lead to some surprises. But it seems to be the
case that the tensions in the euro zone are calming down a
little bit."
The euro fell from a two-week high against the dollar on
Friday as investors locked in profits from this week's rally,
wary about the outcome of Greek debt negotiations, although
there were growing expectations about a deal.
A strong dollar makes commodities priced in dollars more
expensive for holders of other currencies.
Supply constraints and dwindling inventories of copper have
helped underpin the price of the metal, however. Copper
inventories monitored by the LME fell to their lowest since
October 2009, data showed on Friday.
"There is no doubt a problem with copper supply. You've had
results from the major corporates this week showing continued
problems into Q4. So this year we're going to see modest demand
growth against a backdrop of pretty poor supply growth," analyst
Dan Smith of Standard Chartered said.
Global diversified miners Rio Tinto and BHP
Billiton both reported lower copper production in the
fourth quarter.
A positive week of news around Europe's debt crisis and
signs the U.S. economy is recovering have underpinned overall
sentiment in financial markets.
Sales of previously owned U.S. homes rose to an 11-month
high in December, and the supply of properties on the market
dropped to a near seven-year low, an industry group said on
Friday.
ROBUST
Aurubis, Europe's largest copper producer, said it expected
robust results this year, with strong demand from China, which
accounts for 40 percent of global consumption of the metal.
A third straight monthly fall in Chinese house prices in
December could add to concerns in several key metal markets, but
the world can still bank on sustained and long-term demand
growth from the second-biggest economy.
"Market sentiment is clearly positive and the sector
benefits more than other markets from the improvement in funding
conditions due to its capital intensity," Credit Suisse said in
a research note.
"However, we would warn that there are still some risks in
the near term. Inventories in China are rising, which hints at
moderating demand, at least temporarily."
In China, warehouse inventories monitored by the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 9.3 percent from last Friday, the exchange
said.
In other metals, tin was at $21,850 from $21,900,
while zinc slipped to $2,012 from $2,030, and lead
traded at $2,184 from $2,183.
Aluminium was at $2,215 from $2,232, while nickel
was at $20,450 from $20,200.