By Melanie Burton
SINGAPORE, March 21 London copper rebounded on
Wednesday on technical buying, after falling to more than a
one-week low in the prior session on worries over a slower
growth in Chinese demand for commodities.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
rose 0.6 percent to $8,479.75 a tonne by 0118 GMT, reversing
losses from the previous session.
* The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange slipped by 0.3 percent to 60,180 yuan
($9,500) a tonne.
* Global commodities giant Glencore will be the first
company to operate in Bolivia under new contracts giving the
state 55 percent of profits and converting the firm into a
"service provider," the government said on Tuesday.
* Australia raised its forecast for 2011/12 iron ore exports
to a record 473 million tonnes, from a previous projection of
460 million tonnes, reflecting expectations demand from top
buyer China will remain strong.
* The global market for refined copper was in a 358,000
deficit in 2011, in line with the same period of 2010, the
International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said on Wednesday.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
, or
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares slipped on Wednesday as fresh concerns about
China's economic slowdown dampened investors' risk appetite,
which have been generally rising on a brightening outlook for
the U.S. economy.
* The U.S. dollar started with a spring in its step on
Wednesday as renewed worries about Chinese growth saw investors
dump commodity currencies including the Australian dollar.
* U.S. crude futures nursed losses to trade below $107 a
barrel in early Wednesday trade in Asia, after Saudi Arabia
helped push oil 2 percent lower in the previous session with
comments that it was prepared to meet any supply shortfall. [O/
DATA/EVENTS
1330 GMT - Fed's Bernanke, U.S. Treasury's Geithner testify
1400 GMT - U.S. Existing home sales for Feb
2350 - Japan February trade data
PRICES
Base metals prices at 0118 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8479.75 49.75 +0.59 11.58
SHFE CU FUT JUN2 60180 -170 -0.28 8.71
HG COPPER MAY2 385.50 2.45 +0.64 12.19
LME Alum 2257.00 12.00 +0.53 11.73
SHFE AL FUT JUN2 16265 00 +0.00 2.65
LME Zinc 2053.00 17.00 +0.83 11.27
SHFE ZN FUT JUN2 15805 -80 -0.50 6.83
LME Nickel 19050.00 0.00 +0.00 1.82
LME Lead 2040.00 27.00 +1.34 0.25
SHFE PB FUT 15680.00 -180.00 -1.13 2.58
LME Tin 23420.00 0.00 +0.00 21.98
LME/Shanghai arb^ 2560
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
($1 = 6.3241 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Himani Sarkar)