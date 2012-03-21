* China refined copper inflows rise 12 pct month-on-month * Chinese demand eyed to lift copper from recent range * U.S. home resales unexpectedly fall in February * Coming up: China March estimate manufacturing PMI Thurs. By Chris Kelly and Harpreet Bhal NEW YORK/LONDON, March 21 Copper edged up on Wednesday, recovering a fraction of the prior day's steep 2-percent drop, as evidence of slowing Chinese demand for commodities underscored recent market concerns and kept most industrial metal prices in a holding pattern. Another day of lighter-than-usual trading volume reflected the copper market's indecision about just how deep a slowdown China's economy will face and to what extent demand for industrial metals will be impacted. Copper demand from China, which accounts for about 40 percent of global consumption, has been slow to pick up after the Lunar New Year, raising worries that prices could retreat sharply. Imports of refined copper into China had soared to a record of 406,937 tonnes in December from a year earlier, but the rate of inflows have slowed since then. China's inflows of refined copper rose 12 percent month-on-month in February although they were below December's record. But China's apparent demand for refined copper slumped 12.5 percent in February as imports slowed and stockpiles held at the Shanghai Futures exchange grew, Reuters calculations based on official Chinese data showed. "China is the most important player for the copper market ... fundamentally, it's not balanced at the moment because we don't have the drive from China," said Andrey Kryuchenkov, an analyst at VTB. "For sustained gains for copper from here, you will need China to drive this market higher. If not, copper is likely to be stuck in its current range for a while longer." London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper eked out a $25 gain to close at $8,455 a tonne. In New York, the May COMEX contract rose 1.50 cents to settle at $3.8455 per lb, after dealing between $3.8275 and $3.87. Volumes stood around 41,300 lots in late New York business, down by more than 40 percent from the 30-day norm, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data. Copper has risen more than 11 percent this year, but prices have struggled to garner enough upside momentum to break out of the upper end of a months-long range, roughly between $8,100 a tonne ($3.70/lb) and $8,800 ($4/lb), as Chinese demand remained in question. "There's just a lot of unanswered questions out there," said Frank Lesh, broker and futures analyst with Future Path Trading in Chicago. "Is China slowing down? How slow can they go ... you just don't know. That's keeping markets in holding pattern for the moment." An unexpected fall in U.S. home resales added some additional weight, underscoring the many hurdles for the broader economic recovery. The dollar trimmed earlier gains against a basket of currencies, putting pressure on base metals. A weaker dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. unit less expensive for holders of other currencies. HIGH CHINESE INVENTORIES High base metals inventories in China remain a key concern among market participants, even though copper and aluminium stocks at LME warehouses have been declining, Standard Chartered said in a note. "Rising inventory levels in China suggest that the domestic market remained in surplus in the past week. Although this is negative for metals prices, a seasonal improvement in metals demand going into Q2 should support base metals prices," Standard Chartered said. "Yet the upside should be limited by a lack of confidence and lacklustre demand in H2." Stockpiles of the metal in Shanghai's free trade zone have been climbing, two Shanghai-based sources said, further adding to worries about demand. Bonded stockpiles are expected to hit the 600,000-650,000 tonne mark by the end of the month, they said. This is close to record highs seen this time last year and up from 285,000-300,000 tonnes in mid-January. In contrast, copper stocks held in LME-registered warehouses fell another 2,500 tonnes, bringing inventories to their lowest levels since mid-July 2009 at 258,325 tonnes. The global market for refined copper is seen in a 101,000 tonne deficit this year, according to a median estimate of analysts polled by Reuters. The 2011 deficit was 358,000 tonnes, in line with 2010, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said. Metal Prices at 1821 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 384.05 1.00 +0.26 343.60 11.77 LME Alum 2209.00 -36.00 -1.60 2020.00 9.36 LME Cu 8455.00 25.00 +0.30 7600.00 11.25 LME Lead 2043.50 30.50 +1.52 2035.00 0.42 LME Nickel 18800.00 -250.00 -1.31 18710.00 0.48 LME Tin 23000.00 -420.00 -1.79 19200.00 19.79 LME Zinc 2020.00 -16.00 -0.79 1845.00 9.49 SHFE Alu 16270.00 5.00 +0.03 15845.00 2.68 SHFE Cu* 60400.00 50.00 +0.08 55360.00 9.10 SHFE Zin 15820.00 -65.00 -0.41 14795.00 6.93 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07