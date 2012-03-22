* China/EU manufacturing PMIs underscore growth worries * Copper breaks 200-day MA; threatens bottom of range * Coming up: Weekly Shanghai metals inventory data Friday By Chris Kelly and Harpreet Bhal NEW YORK/LONDON, March 22 Copper prices fell to a two-week low on Thursday, hit by concerns about the health of the global economy and by a softened demand outlook after manufacturing data showed a drop in new orders in both the euro zone and China. Copper posted its sharpest one-day decline in about three weeks on slightly heavier volumes as technical selling gathered pace through key moving average support. The market looked likely to test the bottom end of a well-defined trading range this year. "We took out key support at $3.80 (per lb) ... I think we could see a straight solid sell-off right through $3.70," said Ralph Preston, futures analyst with HeritageWestFutures.com in San Diego, California. The selling gripped the broader base complex, dragging nickel to its lowest in three months, lead to a 2-1/2-month low, and aluminium and zinc each to a one-month low. "There seems to be an overall sense of selling and deflationary forces coming into all of the commodities, from crude oil to metals," Preston said. London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper fell as far as $8,262.50 a tonne, its lowest since March 7, before ending the day down $165 at $8,290. In New York, the May COMEX contract plunged 8.00 cents, or 2 percent, to settle at $3.7655 per lb, near the bottom of its $3.7525 to $3.8570 session range. Volumes were relatively more active than they have been over the course of the month, with a little more than 58,000 lots traded in late New York business. China's manufacturing sector activity shrank in March with the overall rate of contraction accelerating and new orders sinking to a four-month low, the HSBC flash purchasing managers index -- the earliest indicator of China's industrial activity -- showed on Thursday. Bart Melek, head commodity strategist with TD Bank Financial Group, said the weaker-than-expected PMI data could portend a more balanced market structure if China's raw materials demand remains subdued. "Prices near $4 per lb point to some sort of a scarcity in the market. With China's housing prices down, Beijing holding steadfast on monetary policy, auto sales off to a slow start as well as retail sales, the next logical conclusion here is that demand growth will likely not be as robust as people thought," he said. "That means that deficits could very well be more balanced or even shift into surplus." Earlier this week, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said the global copper market had a 41,000-tonne surplus in December 2011. "There's some bright spots -- the U.S. is doing well, but the U.S. consumes 1.8 million tonnes (of copper) compared to (China's) 8 million, so China has a bigger impact," said Citi analyst David Wilson. "I suspect there's scope for downside to the mid-February lows before we see some consumer buying." Bulls were also rattled by euro zone purchasing managers index surveys that revealed unexpected declines in manufacturing and services activity in March, largely due to a sharp fall in French and German factory activity. Overshadowed by the Chinese and EU figures, U.S. data showed new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a four-year low last week, further evidence the job market recovery was gaining traction. FUNDAMENTALS Copper has risen around 9 percent this year, as investors weigh the prospects of a brighter outlook for the U.S. economy against a slowdown in demand from China, which accounts for 40 percent of global consumption. Chinese trade data this week showed copper imports in February remained strong, in part as the metal is used as collateral for cheaper funding, but this may lead to lower imports ahead, Macquarie said in a research note. "(We) expect that due to sufficient copper availability on the ground in China, we will see net imports of copper decline in March," Macquarie said in a research note. LME copper warehouse stocks fell another 2,875 tonnes to their lowest since early November 2008, at 255,450 tonnes. The ratio of cancelled warrants -- material earmarked for delivery -- to total stock stood at 31.84 percent. Metal Prices at 1848 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 377.30 -7.25 -1.89 343.60 9.81 LME Alum 2166.50 -43.00 -1.95 2020.00 7.25 LME Cu 8290.00 -165.00 -1.95 7600.00 9.08 LME Lead 1982.00 -62.00 -3.03 2035.00 -2.60 LME Nickel 18450.00 -355.00 -1.89 18710.00 -1.39 LME Tin 22100.00 -900.00 -3.91 19200.00 15.10 LME Zinc 1984.00 -36.00 -1.78 1845.00 7.53 SHFE Alu 16205.00 -65.00 -0.40 15845.00 2.27 SHFE Cu* 59750.00 -650.00 -1.08 55360.00 7.93 SHFE Zin 15600.00 -220.00 -1.39 14795.00 5.44 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07