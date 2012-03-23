SINGAPORE, March 23 London copper bounced on
Friday, coming off two-week lows hit in the previous session,
but prices were on track for a weekly loss as global growth
concerns and tepid demand from top consumer China kept a lid on
gains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
rose 0.8 percent to $8,355.50 a tonne by 0129 GMT. It touched a
two-week low of $8,262 a tonne and closed down about 2 percent
in the previous session.
* The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange was unchanged at 59,750 yuan ($9,500) a
tonne, after a 0.5 percent drop on Thursday.
* Worries about faltering global growth hit equities and
commodities on Thursday after weak data on manufacturing
activity in China and the euro zone.
* The gap between the Federal Reserve's dovish core and its
hawkish wing was on display on Thursday as a top Fed official
said the economy is in better shape even as Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke focused on a source of weakness.
* Ecuador's President Rafael Correa insisted on Thursday he
will push ahead with plans to develop large-scale mining,
seeking to ride out the arrival in Quito of indigenous
demonstrators who fear their lands will be wrecked.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares fell on Friday and the safe-haven yen gained
after data showing shrinking factory activity in China and the
euro zone heightened concerns about a slowdown in the global
economy.
* The safe-haven yen held on to overnight gains in Asia on
Friday, having risen across the board as investors gave risk
currencies like the Australian dollar a wide berth on worries
about the health of the global economy.
DATA/EVENTS
1400 GMT - U.S. New Home Sales for February
1730 GMT - ECB'S Gonzalez-Paramo speaks - Malaga, Spain
1745 GMT - Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke speaks
1800 GMT - IMF's Blanchard Event, Washington
PRICES
Base metals prices at 0129 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8355.50 65.50 +0.79 9.94
SHFE CU FUT JUN2 59750 00 +0.00 7.93
HG COPPER MAY2 379.20 2.65 +0.70 10.36
LME Alum 2178.00 11.00 +0.51 7.82
SHFE AL FUT JUN2 16185 -20 -0.12 2.15
LME Zinc 2007.50 22.50 +1.13 8.81
SHFE ZN FUT JUN2 15560 -40 -0.26 5.17
LME Nickel 18453.00 3.00 +0.02 -1.37
LME Lead 2008.00 23.00 +1.16 -1.33
SHFE PB FUT 15525.00 -90.00 -0.58 1.57
LME Tin 22424.00 314.00 +1.42 16.79
LME/Shanghai arb^ 1834
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
($1 = 6.2997 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Himani Sarkar)