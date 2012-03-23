* Copper ends up but loses 1.5 pct on the week * Shanghai, LME copper inventories fall * Backwardation emerges in COMEX copper market * Coming up: China manufacturing PMIs for March on Sunday NEW YORK/LONDON, March 23 Copper rose more than 1 percent on Friday, supported by a broader-based rally in commodities, a weak dollar and developing signs of physical market tightness that enabled prices to bounce away from a two-week low. But a set of slower-than-expected manufacturing data this week from China and Europe's largest economies proved too bearish an indicator for the market, knocking copper down over 1 percent on the week amid concerns about near-term demand prospects in a slowing global economy. "It was really battered by a lot of economic negativity earlier in the week," said Bill O'Neill, partner at LOGIC Advisors in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey. "But these markets just don't seem to want to break down. Today we have a general risk-on theme where industrial commodities are doing very well, the oil market is back to its old self and surging again, and gold is back up." The 19-commodity Reuters/Jefferies CRB Index was up 0.70 percent in late New York trade, recovering from Thursday's more than 1 percent plunge -- its sharpest in two weeks. London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper closed up $90 at $8,380 a tonne, recovering from the prior session's slide to a two-week low at $8,262.50. In New York, the May COMEX contract climbed 4.30 cents or 1.1 percent to settle at $3.8085 per lb, after dealing between $3.7625 and $3.8250. Volumes remained on the lighter side, with about 52,000 lots traded in late New York business, about a quarter below the 30-day norm, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data. Copper, used extensively in construction, clung to gains after data showed that while U.S. home sales fell last month, prices jumped to their highest in eight months, offering a mixed picture of the housing market. "It's a bit of a rebound after yesterday's heavy selling pressure," Credit Suisse analyst Stefan Graber said. "Copper selling was maybe overdone yesterday, after manufacturing data triggered concerns about slowing demand." China's manufacturing sector activity shrank in March for a fifth successive month and the euro zone's economy took an unexpected turn for the worse in March, hit by a sharp fall in French and German factory activity, business surveys showed on Thursday. "We believe the price slumps to be exaggerated in purely fundamental terms, as the example of copper shows. Besides serious problems on the supply side, demand remains very robust," Commerzbank said in a note. Aside from the generally bullish trend in LME-monitored warehouse copper stocks, other signs of physical tightness have emerged. Analysts cited the emergence of backwardation in the front end of the COMEX copper market curve , which indicated improved physical market conditions. "The spreads are indicating some physical tightness, which is a positive sign," LOGIC Advisors' O'Neill said. Also supporting copper, the dollar fell to three-week lows versus the euro and the Swiss franc as traders cited stop-loss sell orders being triggered on the dollar's break of technical support against a basket of currencies. A weaker dollar can lift dollar-denominated commodities by making them cheaper for consumers using other currencies.EASING INVENTORIES Rising inventories of copper held in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange had raised concerns about weak demand in the last few months in China, which consumes about 40 percent of global copper output. Data released on Friday, however, shows those stocks eased 1.6 percent from last Friday to 223,632 tonnes. "After a bit of concern about trade deficit in China, falling inventories in China are definitely a positive. It could be the very first, tentative sign of improved activity and a better order situation in China," Graber said. Inventories of copper in warehouses monitored by the LME continued to fall, and hit their lowest since November 2008, at 255,175 tonnes. Also supporting signals that a pick-up might be under way, data this week showed China's inflows of refined copper rose 12 percent month-on-month in February to hit the third-highest level ever, on delayed shipments from the holiday month of January. Metal Prices at 1857 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 380.90 4.35 +1.16 343.60 10.86 LME Alum 2174.00 7.00 +0.32 2020.00 7.62 LME Cu 8380.00 90.00 +1.09 7600.00 10.26 LME Lead 1994.00 9.00 +0.45 2035.00 -2.01 LME Nickel 18170.00 -280.00 -1.52 18710.00 -2.89 LME Tin 22225.00 115.00 +0.52 19200.00 15.76 LME Zinc 2004.00 19.00 +0.96 1845.00 8.62 SHFE Alu 16200.00 -5.00 -0.03 15845.00 2.24 SHFE Cu* 60030.00 280.00 +0.47 55360.00 8.44 SHFE Zin 15650.00 50.00 +0.32 14795.00 5.78 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07