SINGAPORE, March 26 London copper edged up on Monday after closing down 1.5 percent last week, finding some support from stronger stock markets and a sturdier euro on reviving sentiment following worries about slowing growth in top commodity consumer China. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.30 percent to $8,405 a tonne by 0104 GMT, building on 1 percent gains in the prior session. * The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was close to unchanged at 60,130 yuan ($9,500) a tonne, up 0.17 percent. * Copper last week fell to a two-week low of $8,262.50 a tonne, after global miner BHP Billiton said it saw flattening global demand growth for iron ore in top commodity consumer China. However, copper is still up more than 10 percent this year. * Speculators increased their net long exposure in the industrial metal for a second week, by 2,801 to 17,060 contracts, even though Chinese growth fears sent U.S. copper futures down 1.8 percent. * A major earthquake hit central Chile on Sunday, shaking buildings in the capital of Santiago and prompting residents to run out of their houses, though there were no initial reports of injuries or serious damage. * Century Aluminum Co said on Friday it has resumed talks for a power deal with Appalachian Power, a unit of American Electric Power Co. Inc., to supply its Ravenswood, West Virginia aluminum smelter as it moves closer to restarting the idled plant. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKETS NEWS * The euro held near a three-week high against the greenback on Monday, while commodity currencies such as the Australian dollar steadied from a hammering last week, though persistent worries on the global economy were seen keeping a lid on their gains. * Japan's Nikkei share index edged higher on Monday as market participants expected strong support from investors keen to buy after last week's slight fall. * Asian shares edged up on Monday, finding some support after losing ground last week on fears of the impact of an economic slowdown in China, and the euro held near a three-week high. * Oil prices rallied on Friday on news that Iranian oil exports have fallen significantly this month as tightening Western sanctions have caused some buyers to stop or scale back purchases. DATA/EVENTS * 0800 GMT - German Ifo Survey for March * 1200 GMT - Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke Speaks * 1230 GMT - Chicago Fed National Activity Index for Feb * 1400 GMT - U.S. Pending Home Sales for Feb PRICES Base metals prices at 0104 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8405.00 25.00 +0.30 10.59 SHFE CU FUT JUN2 60130 100 +0.17 8.62 HG COPPER MAY2 381.60 0.75 +0.20 11.06 LME Alum 2176.00 2.00 +0.09 7.72 SHFE AL FUT JUN2 16215 15 +0.09 2.34 LME Zinc 2016.25 11.25 +0.56 9.28 SHFE ZN FUT JUN2 15670 20 +0.13 5.91 LME Nickel 18400.00 225.00 +1.24 -1.66 LME Lead 2015.00 20.00 +1.00 -0.98 SHFE PB FUT 15645.00 45.00 +0.29 2.36 LME Tin 22225.00 0.00 +0.00 15.76 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1858 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ($1 = 6.3078 yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)