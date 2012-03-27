SINGAPORE, March 27 Copper was steady on
Tuesday, after comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
that raised hopes of a fresh round of monetary easing, which
helped to propel prices nearly 2 percent higher in the prior
session.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
traded at $8,534 a tonne by 0129 GMT, after gains of nearly 2
percent in the previous session. Copper has been building on
gains since it hit a two-week trough of $8,262.50 a tonne last
week, on fears over a growth slowdown in top commodity consumer
China.
* Prices are up by more than 12 percent this year, but have
so far failed to break above the $8,800 level.
* The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange climbed 0.86 percent to 60,700 yuan
($9,600)a tonne.
The U.S. economy needs to grow more quickly to bring the
unemployment rate down further, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke said on Monday, defending the central bank's policy of
very low interest rates.
* Barrick Gold expects copper prices to remain
"healthy", as the mining industry works to meet demand for the
industrial metal.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian stocks rebounded on Tuesday and the dollar eased
after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said ultra-loose
monetary policy was still needed to reduce unemployment even
though the U.S. economy has shown signs of improvement.
* The euro advanced against the dollar and yen for a second
straight day on Monday as weaker-than-expected U.S. data and
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's cautious comments on
the job market spurred expectations for more policy easing.
* Oil rose on Monday as comments from U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke reinforced expectations that interest
rates will be kept low.
* Japan's Nikkei average climbed more than 1 percent on
Tuesday, following overnight gains on Wall Street after U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke signaled that supportive
policy may continue despite improvements in the labour market.
DATA/EVENTS
0600 - German Consumer Sentiment for April
1100 - ECB's Makuch To Speak About Euro Zone Issues
1300 - U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index for January
1400 - March Richmond Fed Manufacturing, Services Indexes
1400 - U.S. Consumer Confidence for March
1400 - Fed's Dudley, Kamin Testify, Washington
1400 - U.S. Treasury Secretary Geithner Testifies
PRICES
Base metals prices at 0129 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8534.50 1.50 +0.02 12.30
SHFE CU FUT JUN2 60700 520 +0.86 9.65
HG COPPER MAY2 388.00 -0.75 -0.19 12.92
LME Alum 2187.75 1.75 +0.08 8.30
SHFE AL FUT JUN2 16250 15 +0.09 2.56
LME Zinc 2021.00 0.00 +0.00 9.54
SHFE ZN FUT JUN2 15595 105 +0.68 5.41
LME Nickel 18300.00 170.00 +0.94 -2.19
LME Lead 2003.00 1.00 +0.05 -1.57
SHFE PB FUT 15630.00 60.00 +0.39 2.26
LME Tin 22500.00 0.00 +0.00 17.19
LME/Shanghai arb^ 2348
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
($1 = 6.3140 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Ed Davies)