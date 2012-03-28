SINGAPORE, March 28 Copper slipped on Wednesday
as hopes for further monetary policy easing in the United States
began to fade, with focus shifting to upcoming manufacturing
data for fresh insight into the health of the world's top
economy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
had dropped by 0.56 percent to $8,487 a tonne as of 0122 GMT,
falling from the previous session when it closed flat on the
day.
Copper rallied by 2 percent on Monday on hopes of further
easing from the U.S., but gains were tempered by worries about
slowing growth in China, the world's leading consumer of metals.
Prices have gained more than 11 percent this year, though
they have been stuck in a $8,100-$8,800 range since late
January. Markets are watching for U.S. February durable goods
figures later in the session.
* The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell half a percent to 60,410 yuan
($9,600) a tonne.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
, or
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro fell to a session low against the dollar on
Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the
U.S. central bank had not taken any options off the table and
needed to be prepared to respond however the economy evolves.
* Asian shares drifted lower on Wednesday as investors
waited for more clues on the state of the U.S. economy.
* Japan's Nikkei average fell in early trade on Wednesday
after rallying 2.4 percent the previous day to its highest close
since last year's massive earthquake, as a majority of the
companies in the index went ex-dividend.
* Brent crude prices dipped on Tuesday in tug-of-war
trading as market players factored concerns over disrupted
supply against the likelihood of a release of U.S. strategic oil
reserves to cap rising fuel costs.
DATA/EVENTS
* 0800 GMT - Euro Zone Money Supply for February
* 1230 GMT - U.S. Durable Goods for February
* 1400 GMT - U.S. Treasury Secretary Geithner testifies
* 1530 GMT - ECB Vice President Constancio to give speech
* 1830 GMT - U.S. Treasury Secretary Geithner testifies
PRICES
Base metals prices at 0122 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8487.00 -48.00 -0.56 11.67
SHFE CU FUT JUN2 60410 -300 -0.49 9.12
HG COPPER MAY2 386.05 -1.95 -0.50 12.35
LME Alum 2187.50 -8.50 -0.39 8.29
SHFE AL FUT JUN2 16230 -20 -0.12 2.43
LME Zinc 2033.00 -1.00 -0.05 10.19
SHFE ZN FUT JUN2 15630 -10 -0.06 5.64
LME Nickel 17920.00 135.00 +0.76 -4.22
LME Lead 1992.00 6.00 +0.30 -2.11
SHFE PB FUT 15600.00 -25.00 -0.16 2.06
LME Tin 22600.00 0.00 +0.00 17.71
LME/Shanghai arb^ 2212
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
($1 = 6.3072 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)