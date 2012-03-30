SINGAPORE, March 30 London copper climbed on
Friday, on track for a more than ten percent first quarter gain,
although an early advance this year has been hampered by signs
of slowing growth in top consumer China.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
climbed half a percent to $8,394.75 a tonne by 0115 GMT, having
traded flat the previous session. A strong start to the week,
which saw copper rally more than two percent on prospects of
protracted easy monetary policy in the U.S., ran out of steam.
* Copper is on target to notch up gains of more than 10
percent for the first quarter, but has so far failed to gain
traction above $8,700 a tonne, and remains more than 17 percent
below record highs of $10,190 from the first quarter last year.
* The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai
Ftures Exchange climbed 0.6 percent to 60,100 yuan
($9,500) a tonne.
* The Federal Reserve's current policy of ultra-low interest
rates is adequate given moderate U.S. economic growth and
manageable inflation, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said
on Thursday.
* U.S. household income grew at a faster pace in the fourth
quarter than previously thought as the jobs market strengthened,
a development that could underpin consumer
spending.
* Doe Run declared force majeure on lead output from the
United States' sole primary producer in Herculaneum, Missouri,
following a fire last week which will stop production for up to
six weeks.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares steadied on Friday as investors eyed key
events that could dictate market trends in coming months, and as
the first quarter drew to a close after a stellar performance
from equities.
* The yen was a shade stronger across the board on Thursday
but could come under renewed pressure as buying linked to
Japan's financial year-end is set to peak this week.
* Oil prices fell for a third straight session on Thursday,
snapping key technical support after growing talk of a release
of strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) by consumer nations
spurred profit-taking.
DATA/EVENTS
0500 - JAPAN CONSTRUCTION ORDERS FOR FEBRUARY
0600 - GERMAN RETAIL SALES FOR FEBRUARY
N/A - EUROGROUP MEETING - COPENHAGEN
1230 - U.S. PERSONAL INCOME/SPENDING FOR FEBRUARY
1345 - CHICAGO PMI FOR MARCH
1355 - THOMSON REUTERS/UNIV OF MICH FINAL MARCH CONSUMER
SENTIMENT
1430 - U.S. ECRI WEEKLY
PRICES
Base metals prices at 0114 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8394.75 44.75 +0.54 10.46
SHFE CU FUT JUN2 60100 340 +0.57 8.56
HG COPPER MAY2 381.10 1.45 +0.38 10.91
LME Alum 2148.75 13.75 +0.64 6.37
SHFE AL FUT JUN2 16165 -05 -0.03 2.02
LME Zinc 2006.00 1.00 +0.05 8.73
SHFE ZN FUT JUN2 15415 75 +0.49 4.19
LME Nickel 17348.00 198.00 +1.15 -7.28
LME Lead 1993.00 -2.00 -0.10 -2.06
SHFE PB FUT 15485.00 100.00 +0.65 1.31
LME Tin 22700.00 0.00 +0.00 18.23
LME/Shanghai arb^ 1943
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
($1 = 6.3060 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Michael Urquhart)