* China March copper imports fell 4.6 pct on month
* Investors hope for monetary easing in China, U.S.
* Market at lower end of $8,200-8,700 range
By Veronica Brown
London, April 10 Copper fell to its lowest in a
month on Tuesday, pressured by soft Chinese copper import
figures and a bearish wider economic backdrop after Friday's
disappointing U.S. employment data sent share prices lower and
bund yields lower.
Losses were limited however by the view that China's
economic slowdown was not drastic, with offtake for copper seen
kicking in towards the end of this quarter or beginning of the
next one.
Investors also hung on to the possibility that China and the
United States would roll out monetary loosening policies to
boost growth.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
down 1.6 percent at $8,228.25 tonne by 1020 GMT, after rising
0.1 percent last Thursday ahead of Easter holiday closures.
"It is clear that the Chinese (fabricators) were simply
stocking up on copper, expecting a seasonal pickup - perhaps
towards the end of the second quarter or the second half of this
year," Andrey Kryuchenkov, analyst at VTB Capital in London,
adding that there was probably an element of nerves while
waiting for Chinese offtake to pick up.
He also noted that the market had pretty much stuck rigidly
to a $8,200-$8,700 range since late January, with a unsustained
push to the downside around the end of March.
"Don't expect sustained gains here without Chinese offtake
coming in," he added.
China's imports of copper fell 4.6 percent to 462,182 tonnes
in March from 484,569 tonnes in the previous month, data from
the General Administration of Customs showed.
Analysts said this was a reflection of weaker real demand
for the metal and a decrease in copper financing deals in China.
This came on the heels of data on Monday showing China's
annual inflation rate jumping more than expected in March to 3.6
percent as food prices remained volatile.
"The macroeconomics of China and other major economies
generally set a pessimistic tone for trading but hopes of a QE3
in the U.S. and more monetary easing in China is helping to keep
prices up," said CITIC Newedge trader Eric Liu.
The U.S. nonfarm payrolls report released on Friday showed
growth of just 120,000 in March, far below the expected increase
of 203,000..
A Reuters poll on Monday showed most major Wall Street firms
expect anaemic growth in the jobs market and a struggling
economic recovery to force the Federal Reserve to undertake
another massive round of monetary stimulus.
Also, helping to moderate investors' pessimism was the view
that China will avoid a hard landing. Customs data also
showed a $5.35 billion trade surplus in March as import growth
eased back from a 13-month peak while exports grew faster than
expected.
In other base metals, aluminium fell 0.8 percent TO trade at
$2,091, while tin was 2 percent weaker
at$22,700.
Refined tin shipments from Indonesia, the world's top
exporter, fell 4.9 percent in March to 8,607.71 tonnes from
9,051.46 tonnes a year earlier, a trade ministry official said
on Tuesday.
Metal Prices at 1036 GMT
Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T
Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct
move
COMEX Cu 372.95 0.95 +0.26 344.75 8.18
LME Alum 2088.75 -20.25 -0.96 2020.00 3.40
LME Cu 8233.50 -127.50 -1.52 7600.00 8.34
LME Lead 2027.50 -32.00 -1.55 2034.00 -0.32
LME Nickel 18046.00 -359.00 -1.95 18650.00 -3.24
LME Tin 22700.00 -475.00 -2.05 19200.00 18.23
LME Zinc 1996.75 -6.25 -0.31 1845.00 8.22
SHFE Alu 16135.00 -35.00 -0.22 15845.00 1.83
SHFE Cu* 59340.00 -430.00 -0.72 55360.00 7.19
SHFE Zin 15520.00 -15.00 -0.10 14795.00 4.90
** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
* 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07