* China bank lending spikes in March * Indonesia to impose tax on mining exports * Coming up: U.S. jobless claim; 1230 GMT By Silvia Antonioli LONDON, April 12 Copper rose more than 1 percent on Thursday as risk appetite improved and the euro strengthened after a European Central Bank official suggested the bank was ready to purchase more debt, easing some worries about a debt crisis affecting the euro zone. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange traded at $8,145 in official rings, up more than 1 percent from a close of $8,040 on Wednesday, when it fell as low as $8,018, its weakest since Jan. 16. Capping gains though Italian three-year borrowing costs rose more than a full percentage point at an auction on Thursday, and Italy slightly missed its maximum planned amount of 3 billion euros for this bond. ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure on Wednesday said that the scale of market pressure on Spain was not justified given the reforms being undertaken by its government and the European Central Bank still has its bond-buying programme as an option. "Overall the market sentiment is better," said Eugen Weinberg, head of commodity research at Commerzbank. "Risk appetite has come back: comments from the ECB executive signaled that the bank could intervene with further release of credit; Chinese new loans data was significantly better than expected and car sales data showed an improvement." China's bank lending trumped forecasts to spike to 1.01 trillion yuan ($160.1 billion) in March, a sign of fresh traction in Beijing's efforts to ease monetary policy and boost credit creation to support the cooling economy. Car sales in China were up in March from a year earlier, rising 4.5 percent from the same month last year. Strong car sales by European firms, mainly driven by Chinese demand also boosted sentiment. CHINESE GROWTH "Given the broad based strength across markets with equities showing gains and metals rebounding, it does look as though the markets have put aside the recent concerns about data and Spain's debt problems," Fastmarkets said in a research note. "As such, we would not be surprised to see further strength in the base metals in the short term, but would keep a wary eye on developments in EU debt. On balance we still feel the base metals will work lower over the medium term." Attention is now focused on China's first-quarter GDP figures, due out on Friday. The World Bank has lowered its forecast for China's 2012 economic growth to 8.2 percent from 8.4 percent previously, reinforcing the view that China is set for its slowest annual growth in a decade. Slower growth in China however, would not necessarily be negative, analysts say, as it makes monetary easing more likely. Nonetheless, weaker copper demand and raising inventories in China remain one of the main concerns for investors. Inventories of copper in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai futures Exchange have quadrupled since the beginning of the year, which might suggest sluggish consumption. Tin, untraded in rings, was bid at $22,600 from $22,425 at the close on Wednesday. Indonesia, the world's top exporter of thermal coal and refined tin and a large nickel producer, should quickly impose a tax on mining exports, the industry minister said on Thursday in comments likely to worry miners. A powerful earthquake struck off the coast of northern Indonesia this week killing 5 people but did not seem to have had any major consequences on mining operations. An official at Indonesia's largest tin miner PT Timah, which has both on-shore and off-shore minng rights around the Bangka-Belitung islands, off the opposite coast of Sumatra, said operations were unaffected. "So far, everything is ok," he said. Zinc, used in galvanizing, was untraded in rings but was bid at $2,020 from $1,995. Battery material lead traded at $2,070 from $2,053 and aluminium at $2,109.5 from $2,099. Nickel traded at $18,255 from a last bid of $18,100 on Wednesday. Metal Prices at 1211 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 367.85 3.90 +1.07 344.75 6.70 LME Alum 2105.25 6.25 +0.30 2020.00 4.22 LME Cu 8131.00 91.00 +1.13 7600.00 6.99 LME Lead 2070.00 17.00 +0.83 2034.00 1.77 LME Nickel 18254.00 79.00 +0.43 18650.00 -2.12 LME Tin 22550.00 125.00 +0.56 19200.00 17.45 LME Zinc 2018.75 23.75 +1.19 1845.00 9.42 SHFE Alu 16105.00 65.00 +0.41 15845.00 1.64 SHFE Cu* 58230.00 350.00 +0.60 55360.00 5.18 SHFE Zin 15465.00 155.00 +1.01 14795.00 4.53 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07