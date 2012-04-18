* Copper capped as Spain fiscal problems in focus * Copper trading volumes thin, open interest sinks * Cash copper holds premium over three-month contract * Coming up: Spanish bond auction results Thursday By Chris Kelly and Harpreet Bhal NEW YORK/LONDON, April 18 Copper steadied above $8,000 per tonne in thin volume on Wednesday on concerns another flare-up in the euro zone debt crisis may spur a greater move to safer-haven assets. Risk appetite was scaled back across the broader market as concerns about the financial health of Spain - Europe's fourth-largest economy - escalated in front of a bond sale on Thursday that is seen as a test of Madrid's capacity to grapple with financial and budgetary pressures. "There's definitely a concern within their banking system, but do they implode? No," said Frank Lesh, broker and futures analyst with Future Path Trading in Chicago. "The real question is, will Europe be able to float all of this debt? If they don't, is there a backstop from the ECB to take the debt down." London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper closed at $8,050 a tonne, unchanged from the previous session. In New York, the COMEX May contract fell 1.60 cents to settle at $3.6310 per lb, after dealing between $3.6120 and $3.6745. COMEX copper volumes reached above 61,000 lots in late New York trade, down a bit from the 30-day average and well below last week's record of 127,276 contracts. Copper prices fell to their lowest since early January at $7,885.25 and $3.5690 on Monday, having pared gains of more than 11 percent seen in the first quarter. Still, prices are up more than 5 percent year to date. "Copper's trading range is still very narrow. We have had massive long liquidation so it's natural for the market to consolidate while people readjust their macro view," analyst Andrey Kryuchenkov of VTB Capital said. "The market is very macro sensitive but I don't think it's going to go much lower. The market is still supported by constrained supply," he added. Open interest in LME copper dropped by 8,185 lots, the latest data showed, to the lowest levels since late September. The market is seen in a supply deficit of 180,000 tonnes this year, according to a median poll of analysts surveyed by Reuters last week. After breaking the bottom-end of its trading range last week, copper's technical picture has deteriorated, analysts said. "LME copper has broken below the key $8,131 February low and has topped. The outlook technically has become increasingly negative," Commerzbank technical analysts said in a note. "Intraday rallies are expected to be capped by $8,294, the 50 percent retracement of the recent sell-off." CASH CRUNCH Signs of a supply crunch in copper for April delivery began to fizzle on Wednesday. The premium for cash copper remained elevated against the benchmark contract on Wednesday, although easing from Tuesday's levels which were the loftiest since August 2008. Cash copper was bid at an $80-$85 premium to the three months contract, down from $114 the previous session. "Given the pull-back in copper to levels not seen since January, it is not surprising there has been some buying interest around and tightness in the spread ahead of the third Wednesday also suggests there has been some aggressive short-covering and rolling forward of short positions," FastMarkets said in a note. But nearby tightness that saw copper for tomorrow/next day delivery hit $40 on Tuesday fizzled to 25 cents in part as the prime contract date moves to May from April. In news, world top copper producer Codelco's output is on track to hit a forecast 1.7 million tonnes this year, CEO Diego Hernandez told Reuters, knocking down market talk the miner is short of red metal and buying on the spot market to meet contracts. Metal Prices at 1726 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 363.25 -1.45 -0.40 343.60 5.72 LME Alum 2059.00 -16.50 -0.79 2020.00 1.93 LME Cu 8049.00 -1.00 -0.01 7600.00 5.91 LME Lead 2045.00 -30.00 -1.45 2035.00 0.49 LME Nickel 17645.00 -180.00 -1.01 18710.00 -5.69 LME Tin 21000.00 -650.00 -3.00 19200.00 9.38 LME Zinc 1991.00 -1.00 -0.05 1845.00 7.91 SHFE Alu 16110.00 60.00 +0.37 15845.00 1.67 SHFE Cu* 57820.00 1290.00 +2.28 55360.00 4.44 SHFE Zin 15535.00 165.00 +1.07 14795.00 5.00 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07