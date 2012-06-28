* Investors await developments from EU summit * Copper slightly lower, aluminium edges higher * Stronger dollar weighs on markets By Eric Onstad LONDON, June 28 Copper edged lower on Thursday after three days of gains, as investors doubted that a European Union summit would succeed in tackling the region's debt crisis and as the dollar rose. Investors were wary of taking big positions as EU leaders were due to kick off a summit where Germany was expected to continue to refuse to back other countries' debts. Expectations were very low for a breakthrough at the EU summit, so a reasonable compromise might allow markets to move higher, said analyst Michael Widmer at Bank of America/Merrill Lynch in London. "If it is a credible solution with a clear long term path, the markets may not necessarily trade lower. They would go lower if you get something that is half-baked." Benchmark three month copper at the London Metal Exchange fell 0.4 percent to $7,375.75 a tonne by 1000 GMT after earlier rising as high as $7,449.50, but other metals such as aluminium were slightly firmer, still feeling the glow of stronger than expected U.S. economic data on Wednesday. "The markets are extremely short right now so it doesn't take a lot for prices to rally. Aluminium is at a record short position," Widmer said. A slightly firmer dollar, which makes dollar-denominated commodities more costly for holders of other currencies, weighed on copper and pared gains in other metals. Copper has slid about 13 percent so far this quarter and is down 4 percent this year, but the market has moved into backwardation, where nearby prices are higher than forward ones, indicating some tightness. Cash copper was at a premium to three months CMCU0-3 of up to $21 on Wednesday compared to a discount of $10 early last week. COPPER DRAWDOWNS IN CHINA In China, the most-active October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.9 percent to close at 54,200 yuan ($8,500) per tonne. Copper is trapped in narrow ranges due to longer-term worry about the global economy and with demand from top consumer China still largely sluggish, said a Shanghai-based trader. Copper faces resistance at around $7,500 and will see support at $7,250 to $7,300, the trader said. But market players said they were seeing more copper drawdowns from Chinese bonded warehouses due to cheaper prices and an improved LME-Shanghai arbitrage, with LME three-month copper trading at a premium of 369 yuan on Thursday, well below the nearly 4,000 yuan in early May. In London, three month aluminium rose 0.24 percent to $1,876.5 a tonne, after Shanghai aluminium futures rebounded 2 percent. The gains in China came after losses in previous days were regarded as overdone in reaction to news that China's top aluminium-producing province cut the electricity fees of smelters in a bid to revive output. In Australia, Rio Tinto said its Bell Bay aluminium smelter reached a new power supply deal to secure its long-term future. Galvanising metal zinc jumped 1.9 percent to $1,790 a tonne after LME data MZNSTX-TOTAL showed 113,925 tonnes of net inventory cancellations. LME zinc stocks have surged 21 percent this year to 995,425 tonnes. Tin fell 0.43 percent to $18,620 a tonne while battery material lead gained 0.92 percent to $1,776.25 a n d n i ckel added 0.7 percent to $16,371. Metal Prices at 1000 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 333.20 -2.30 -0.69 344.75 -3.35 LME Alum 1875.00 3.00 +0.16 2020.00 -7.18 LME Cu 7373.75 -31.25 -0.42 7600.00 -2.98 LME Lead 1774.25 14.25 +0.81 2034.00 -12.77 LME Nickel 16350.00 100.00 +0.62 18650.00 -12.33 LME Tin 18600.00 -100.00 -0.53 19200.00 -3.13 LME Zinc 1788.25 32.25 +1.84 1845.00 -3.08 SHFE Alu 15375.00 285.00 +1.89 15845.00 -2.97 SHFE Cu* 54470.00 460.00 +0.85 55360.00 -1.61 SHFE Zin 14330.00 110.00 +0.77 14795.00 -3.14 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Additional reporting by Carrie Ho in Shanghai; editing by Keiron Henderson)