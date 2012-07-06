* Economic worries pressure copper after weak U.S. jobs data * China rate cuts could signal weak data next weak * Coming up: U.S. consumer credit data Monday By Frank Tang and Silvia Antonioli NEW YORK/LONDON, July 6 Copper dropped over 2 percent on Friday under the weight of a stronger dollar, after dismal U.S. job growth added to worries about a global economy already battered by slower growth in China and a fettering euro zone debt crisis. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange, untraded at the close, was last bid at $7,530 per tonne versus $7,695 at Thursday's close. The metal used in power and construction, often considered a barometer of economic growth, fell to a session low of $7,509 shortly after government data showed that U.S. employers hired a less-than-expected 80,000 jobs in June. U.S. COMEX copper futures for September delivery settled down 8.35 cents at $3.4095 per pound. Copper futures were down 2.3 percent for the week, their biggest weekly drop in five weeks. Commodities and equities tumbled across the board, as the U.S. dollar rose to a two-year high against the euro after the jobs report stoked strong risk aversion and prompted a flight to the perceived safety of the dollar. A stronger U.S. currency makes dollar-priced commodities such as base metals costlier for holders of other currencies. "We have a risk-off mentality, strong dollar and weak economic data, and that's why copper is off. If you look across all markets, they are all reflecting fear and gloom about the economic prospect," said Bill O'Neill, partner of commodity wealth manager LOGIC Advisors. CHINA GROWTH CONCERNS Copper, however, was already in negative territory before the release of the U.S. jobs data because although China, the euro zone and Britain all loosened monetary policy on Thursday, investors were underwhelmed by the central banks' moves. "The rate cut in China raised concerns that a string of economic data that will be published next week might be significantly weaker than previously expected," Daniel Briesemann, an analyst at Commerzbank said. China's rate cut preceded comments by Vice Premier Wang Qishan that the world's second-largest economy would have difficulty meeting its 10 percent trade growth target this year, which some investors said may signal its downturn is deeper than expected. Analysts said that China's move raised more fears about an economic slowdown there, and that quickened the pace of a copper sell-off. In other metals, aluminium, untraded at the close, was last bid at $1,896 from $1,944 at Thursday's close; zinc - used in galvanising - closed at $1,843 from $1,854 and battery material lead at $1,860 from $1,887. Tin closed at $18,500 from a last bid of $18,875 on Thursday and nickel at $16,150 from $16,700. Metal Prices at 2:15 p.m. EDT (1815 GMT) Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 341.45 -7.85 -2.25 343.60 -0.63 LME Alum 1896.00 -48.00 -2.47 2020.00 -6.14 LME Cu 7530.00 -165.00 -2.14 7600.00 -0.92 LME Lead 1860.00 -27.00 -1.43 2035.00 -8.60 LME Nickel 16150.00 -550.00 -3.29 18710.00 -13.68 LME Tin 18495.00 -655.00 -3.42 19200.00 -3.67 LME Zinc 1843.00 -11.00 -0.59 1845.00 -0.11 SHFE Alu 15615.00 -85.00 -0.54 15845.00 -1.45 SHFE Cu* 55810.00 -280.00 -0.50 55360.00 0.81 SHFE Zin 14725.00 -95.00 -0.64 14795.00 -0.47 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07